Ready to Build Career Resilience?

Join CMSV and DePaul for our MBA Lunch and Learn

DePaul University will host their first virtual Lunch and Learn on Monday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET.

Join representatives from the Mount and the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business to learn more about to learn more about The DePaul MBA @ CMSV.

The College’s newest MBA program, in partnership with DePaul University, has attracted many new students for several reasons—DePaul’s stellar reputation and top 25 national ranking for graduate entrepreneurship; dedicated, expert faculty; extensive alumni network; and, of course, great value. And with a specialized concentration in management, it helps professionals elevate their expertise and prepare for their future.

During the event, the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business will present the cohort curriculum, review the application process, and will be available to answer individual questions.

Join us and take your leadership capabilities to the next level. Benefits to enrolling in the College of Mount Saint Vincent MBA Cohort include:

25% tuition discount

New, shorter time to degree completion

Contemporary courses

Experiential learning

Quarterly residencies

MBA degrees open doors—ours opens up endless opportunities. We hope you will join us on April 12 to learn more!

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.