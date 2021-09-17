Reunion and Homecoming Weekend Returns

Alums gather for momentous in-person celebrations at the Mount

For the first time in two years, members of the Mount community are eager to say “Welcome back!” as alumnae/i from across the decades come home to our waterfront Riverdale campus.

We are thrilled to announce that the College will host Reunion and Homecoming Weekend on Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The annual celebratory weekend is an opportunity for alums, families, students, trustees, and friends to experience the Mount at its most vibrant. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount is overjoyed to welcome guests back to reunite in memories of the past, present, and future.

This year, class years ending in “1” and “6” will be honored, along with classes ending in “0” an “5” who were unable to gather in-person last year. But all class years are invited—and encouraged—to attend.

Reunion and Homecoming weekend includes events for everyone, kicking off with the Cruise Down Memory Lane on Friday evening. Alums will cruise up the Hudson River—sailing under the George Washington Bridge, north past the Mount’s campus with a once-in-a-lifetime view of the Founders Hall bell tower, and then continue south around the Statue of Liberty.

Attendees will return to campus for a full slate of events on Saturday, including an opportunity to meet with Susan R. Burns, Ph.D., the College’s newest president; a chance to explore the Mount’s campus and our newest upgrades (we see you, Aquino Hall!); the celebratory White and Gold Luncheon; the Reunion BBQ for young alums, students, and families; a Men’s Soccer game (Go Dolphins!); presentations by our faculty experts; class gatherings; the Golden Jubilee Mass; dinner reception; and dessert hour.

Talk about a full weekend of ’phintastic events—we’re excited just thinking about all of it! But that’s not all…

This year’s dinner reception will feature the presentation of the 2021 Distinguished Alumnae/i Service Award to Kathleen Dreyer Joyce ’67. Kathy has been instrumental in keeping the Class of 1967 connected to the Mount—helping plan their 50th Reunion in 2017 and organizing semi-annual luncheons. Throughout the pandemic, she has kept her class engaged and abreast of College news and updates through Zoom gatherings. We are delighted to honor her with this award.

Reunion and Homecoming Weekend will conclude on Sunday with the Installation Mass for Dr. Burns offered by Rev. Dennis Holtschneider, president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. Dr. Burns, who took office in January of this year, will officially be installed as the sixth president of the College. A full week of inauguration events will precede the Mass—including opportunities to engage in service and spirituality and the dedication of Aquino Hall, the campus’ new multiservice building. More details on Dr. Burns’ historic inauguration can be found here.

We’re looking forward to what is sure to be a memorable weekend, full of time to reminisce with classmates, learn about what continues to make the Mount the right place on the river, and plenty of opportunities to cheer for the white and the gold—and we hope you are too!

To find out more information on Reunion and Homecoming Weekend events, including the links to register and submit your proof of vaccination, click here.

Questions? Contact the Office of Alumnae/i Relations and Giving.

Please note: All alums, students, friends, and families joining us for Reunion and Homecoming Weekend and Inauguration events are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.