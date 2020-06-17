Senator Biaggi Secures $500,000 for the Mount

Funding to Enhance and Renovate Campus Library

Amidst the confusion of the current global pandemic, New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has made possible a substantial step forward in expanding the way the College of Mount Saint Vincent plays a transformative role in the lives of its students and their families.

Through her advocacy, Senator Biaggi has secured a $500,000 New York State and Municipal Facilities Grant toward the renovation of the Elizabeth Seton Library.

With the funding, the College will be able to renovate the student-centered, heavily used space, centralizing our academic support and three Mount Pathways programs on the second floor of the Library, creating an integrated student support, tutoring, and study environment.

The Mount Pathways programs include one of the largest Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP) in the State per capita, with participants accounting for ten percent of all undergraduate students. The HEOP program is designed for students who have the potential and drive to further their education, but due to limited academic and financial resources, would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend college. Additionally, our Mount Pathways programs include the Mount Access Program (MAP), designed for students who demonstrate the potential and motivation to succeed in college but whose test scores and high school grades need extra support, and TRIO Student Support Services, a federally-funded program that provides first-generation, low-income students with academic and personal counseling, career advisement, tutoring, mentoring, and a wide range of educational enhancement activities. TRIO serves students who are at a disadvantage, either economically or culturally as the first in their families to attend college, or who have been diagnosed with a disability.

The College maintains dual commitments to academic excellence and authentic opportunity. It is a rare a combination in higher education today, and the award Senator Biaggi facilitated will strengthen both. Mount Saint Vincent serves a diverse population of students—all are ambitious and determined, and most come from families that sacrifice so their children can pursue advanced education.

Senator Biaggi, a Mount Vernon native, serves as the Senator for New York State’s 34th District, which represents sections of the Bronx and Westchester County. Nearly 1,600 members of our student body, faculty, and alumni reside in the 34th District. She is also familiar with the Mount community as she attended RiverFest 2019, a local event created by the Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corporation, which is held annually on the Mount’s waterfront Riverdale campus.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.