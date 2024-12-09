The Art of Attention

Students Explore Focus and Connection in a Unique Campus Lab

Imagine all you could learn if you could truly tune in—listening deeply to a friend’s words, marveling at the intricate patterns on a chapel floor, or noticing the sound of rain on a busy city street.

In an age of continual distraction, focused attention is a rare skill. Last month, Mount students spent a few hours honing that skill during a unique learning experience known as an Attention Lab. The rewarding practice enabled them to reclaim their focus, foster deeper connections with each other, and gain an appreciation for seeing beauty in the details.

An Attention Lab is an experiential, participatory workshop developed by The Strother School of Radical Attention in Manhattan. The lab was organized by Associate Professor of English Leonard Nalencz, who frequently collaborates with The Strother School on a variety of programs and creative projects for learners of all ages.

As with the Mount’s inaugural Attention Lab, which took place last February, the November on-campus session was open to faculty and students at no charge. It drew about 20 Mount students who were led through practices and guided discussions aimed at focusing their attention without phones, devices, and most other distractions. Sessions were led by Strother School faculty and facilitated by interns, including University of Mount Saint Vincent English major Pamela Ohakam ’25.

Why is it so important to pay attention to, well, paying attention?

According to Dr. Nalencz, our society’s fragmented attention stems in part from life’s hectic pace and humanity’s current dependency on constant stimulation. The subtle but powerful consequences, he pointed out, can include social anxiety and a feeling of disconnection from those around us—even in familiar surroundings and experiences.

“I’ve been studying and practicing attention for over a decade, and working with the Strother School since 2023, and I’ve seen how these attention practices can have a powerful, positive effect on the intellectual and social development of young people,” said Dr. Nalencz. “We learn a lot from the power of attention, not from notifications.”

At the November Attention Lab, students spent time in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception in Founders Hall, where they were invited to find interesting details they might not have noticed before.

“We all sensed it was important to be silent,” Pamela said of the experience.

She observed one participant who became absorbed in studying the intricate pattern of the Chapel’s floor, and she herself noticed details she had previously overlooked.

“I never realized how much beauty there is in the Chapel,” Pamela expanded.

Positive outcomes of the lab included an enhanced ability to be fully present, a skill that can improve focus and concentration in the classroom or in social situations. Both the Mount and The Strother School plan to collaborate on additional projects, which may include Sidewalk Studies, a more informal exercise in attention, and teacher trainings to introduce practices that can enrich classroom teaching.

The emphasis on presence and connection fits well with the Mount’s commitment to student-centered learning. Pam, a student who is actively involved in campus life, admitted that she initially believed the Attention Labs meant to disparage the ubiquity of phones and other devices.

“But then I saw how often I used my phone as a way to avoid dealing with my own social anxiety,” Pamela admitted.

She discovered her attentive listening could generate feelings of connection and empathy, which gave her a greater sense of belonging.

“As an education minor, I see how attention can be used as a tool for teaching as well as learning,” Pam concluded. “I’m inspired by this work. My journey is not going to stop here.”

