The Best in the Business

Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Ramirez Garners New Accolade

Associate Professor of Business and Economics Teresita Ramirez is one of the Mount’s longest-tenured faculty members. Joining the College community in 1999, Dr. Ramirez has been a staple in the classroom—educating thousands of students and mentoring eager learners diving deep into the start of their careers in the business world.

A trusted teacher, friend, mentor, and advisor, Dr. Ramirez can now add an additional title to her resume: a Teresa’s Achievement Awardee for exceptional achievement in education.

Sponsored by St. Theresa’s College Quezon City—a premier, private, Catholic girls’ school that has been educating students in the Philippines since 1947—the Teresa’s Achievement Awards recognize the professional and community contributions of St. Theresa’s alumnae. To be considered for the award, nominees must meet certain criteria, including holding a diploma from the school; be at least 36 years of age; demonstrate outstanding achievement through solutions to challenging problems; be characterized by persistent effort and courage; and serve as a leader in the fields of the arts, business, education, technology, integrity of creation, public service, sports, and/or media—among others.

Dr. Ramirez is a proud graduate of St. Theresa’s College Class of 1968, and receiving this year’s Teresa’s Achievement Award for accomplishments in the field of education is one of her proudest honors to date:

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the recognition that my high school gave me through this award,” Dr. Ramirez reflected. “I owe a debt of gratitude to the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception and my teachers who instilled in me the importance of acquiring the values of kindness, compassion, and caring for the less fortunate while excelling in my studies. I hope that I have lived up to the message of St. Theresa’s College to every student: let your light shine brightly for others.”

And her achievements have, without doubt, warranted this recent accolade.

An industry leader, Dr. Ramirez has had a successful career in the business and economic sectors—never backing down from a challenge and serving as a force to be reckoned with in a traditionally male-dominated workforce. She continued her education following graduation from St. Theresa’s, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in the same field from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She also obtained a post-graduate diploma in development studies from the University of Cambridge in England.

Prior to finding her niche in higher education, Dr. Ramirez held several key positions across the areas of economic development and public policy, including with the Presidential Economic Staff, the Philippine Ports Authority, the Asian Development Bank, and the Hawaii State Department of Health.

And at the Mount, Dr. Ramirez has spent nearly 24 years opening the minds of both her students and colleagues to best practices within and beyond the classroom. She served as chair of the Department of Accounting, Business, and Economics for nearly a decade—helping the Department’s academic programs earn accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

Although her passion for economics drove her to the Mount, it’s no coincidence that the College has a long-standing history with the Philippines. Corazon Cojuangco Aquino graduated from the Mount in 1953 and went on to become the first female president of the Philippines—leading the nation through the People Power Revolution. To further encourage students to engage with Philippine culture, Dr. Ramirez spearheaded the creation of a two-semester course in Tagalog, which the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures later developed into a minor in Philippine Studies, as well as initiated the creation of the student-led club SAMAHAN (Students at the Mount Advancing their Humanity and Nationality)—serving as their advisor since the club’s inception in 2001.

“It is a blessing to be teaching at the Mount where there are many students of Filipino ancestry. It gives me the opportunity to remind these students of the importance of connecting to their roots—of not forgetting the cultural values that their parents and grandparents instilled in them. Through SAMAHAN, in particular, these students are able to bond and form relationships that nourish and enhance their education at the Mount, as well as provide an opportunity to promote Philippine culture. It is heartening to know that SAMAHAN is now more diverse as there are several students from other nationalities who have joined the club.”

But what stands out most is Dr. Ramirez’s deep investment in each and every student to sit in her classrooms. It’s no secret that business and economics are complicated subjects—and teaching them is not an easy task. However, Dr. Ramirez breaks down each concept into many smaller parts, illustrating examples and telling anecdotes while encouraging students to ask questions. She aims to incorporate real-world examples into her teaching—focusing on international current events—to show students that this is a greater purpose behind their studies.

That’s what earned her a Teresa’s Achievement Award.

“I believe that teaching is a calling in life,” Dr. Ramirez continued. “I had worked for many years in public office and at other institutions before the call to teach beckoned. Even then, something told me that I did the right thing by heeding the call. I believe that learning happens best when students are in an environment where they feel safe, where they are respected, and where they are encouraged to express their thoughts and opinions, while also being respectful of other people’s opinions. My goal is to extract the best in each student so that when they leave the College, they are equipped not only with better knowledge and skills, but more importantly, they have acquired the qualities of kindness and compassion that are important to living harmoniously in today’s world. There is no better job.”

And while her successes and attainments span far beyond what can be mentioned in these paragraphs—including leading students on multiple study abroad trips to Cuba, Russia, China, Japan, and Brazil; receiving two Fulbright-Hayes Awards; and earning Teacher of the Year Award from the Mount in 2015—it’s evident Dr. Ramirez is a well-deserving recipient of the honor from St. Theresa’s College.

Luckily—global pandemic aside—Dr. Ramirez was able to travel halfway across the globe to the Philippines just last month to spend some time at her alma mater and accept the Teresa’s Achievement Award. The recognition ceremony took place on Saturday, January 28—as part of St. Theresa’s annual Homecoming Weekend.

We’re proud of all the ways Dr. Ramirez continues to live out the Mount’s mission—whether here on our Riverdale campus or on the other side of the world.

Congratulations again, Dr. Ramirez. Keep shining for all as an example of what can be achieved when you put goodness, discipline, and knowledge into action.

