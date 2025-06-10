The Best of the Bronx—Here at the Mount

UMSV President Susan R. Burns, PhD and Professor J.C. Polanco, JD Named to Bronx Power 100 List

Hidden gem no more.

Since her arrival at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in 2021, President Susan R. Burns, PhD has manifested a new destiny for the Mount: the ‘Right Place on the River.’ She’s ingrained the catchphrase into the minds of our students, faculty, and staff—highlighting the University’s position as one of the leading institutions for higher education within not just New York City, but the entire Northeast.

And, finally, it seems to be that this is ringing true.

We’ve known for nearly two centuries that the Mount is a special place that brings the benefits of a top-notch education to learners from near and far—not limiting those with high academic or financial need. But, with growing media awareness and accolades, it’s evident that the ‘Right Place on the River’ is not just a manifestation—it’s true.

At the heart of the institution are our dedicated employees who work hard every day to propel our students all ways forward and into flourishing academic and professional careers. We’re proud to share that two dedicated Mount employees—of course, President Burns, and Assistant Professor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Polanco—have been named to the 2025 City & State New York Bronx Power 100 list.

Put those fins together in a round of applause!

City & State New York is a premier media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Their non-partisan coverage serves leaders as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. They offer round-the-clock coverage through award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, podcast interviews and more—including a plethora of trailblazer and power lists, which highlight New Yorkers making a difference in their communities.

The Bronx Power 100 list recognizes the Bronx’s remarkable local leaders, both in and out of government, who are battling on behalf of their borough—whether it’s electing more women to office, passing laws to protect tenants, combating pollution, leading educational change, or creating jobs.

Dr. Burns ranked number 36 out of the 100 of the most notable and influential leaders in the Bronx. She is also one of just eight college and university presidents included on the list, bringing forth monumental change in the borough’s institutions of higher education.

“Since arriving in the Bronx, I have been impressed with the commitment of the leaders in our borough and their passion for creating opportunity for those who live, work, and learn here,” President Burns reflected. “It is an honor to be included again among a list of changemakers in our community—many of whom have become good friends to the University and also support our commitment to equitable access and social mobility for our students. I am especially pleased to see my colleague Professor Polanco included among those being recognized. His work in and beyond the classroom is evidence of the excellence in education that UMSV offers our learners.”

Professor Polanco made his debut on the list this year, ranking number 87 among the top 100 change-makers in the Bronx. He joined the Mount community in Fall 2024 as an Assistant Professor, teaching in the School of Business. He teaches business law and human resource strategy, as well as advises students in the Pre-Law Club and helping students navigate the law school admission process. He is also on the Borough of Manhattan Community College faculty at the City University of New York.

Outside of his work as an educator, Professor Polanco is a distinguished attorney. He is the founder of Polanco Law, PLLC and is committed to delivering ethical, results-driven legal solutions to individuals, families, and businesses through a relentless commitment to his clients’ success. Additionally, Professor Polanco served as President and CEO of the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, Inc. He is also a regular expert contributor and commentator for several news outlets throughout the New York metro area, including CBS 2, PIX 11, NY 1, Univision, and more.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among the Bronx Power 100, especially as part of the Mount Saint Vincent community,” Professor Polanco shared. “The University’s commitment to academic excellence, true inclusion, and the Vincentian/Setonian tradition inspires everything I do. Teaching here in Riverdale means I get to help develop not just skilled professionals, but individuals ready to lead with integrity and service.”

Professor Polanco actually began his career as a public high school teacher at Truman High School in the Bronx, and later served as Director of the New York City Regional Office for the New York State Assembly. Appointed twice by the New York City Council as Bronx Commissioner, he was subsequently elected President of the New York City Board of Elections, where he championed significant reforms that strengthened the City’s electoral process.

But—an educator at heart—Professor Polanco shared more insight about his work at the Mount:

“Mount Saint Vincent students enrich the Bronx and all of New York City with their curiosity, drive, and diverse perspectives. Nothing matches the experience of seeing our students visit New York courtrooms, watching real trials, observing attorneys in action, and learning firsthand what it means to pursue justice in the world’s capital. The Mount’s mission, to foster understanding, dignity, and a sense of service, prepares our students to make a real impact wherever they go.”

And—fun fact—Professor Polanco spent two years as a bat boy for the New York Yankees as a teenager!

President Burns was also named to the 2025 City & State New York Trailblazers in Higher Education list for the second year in a row.

The Trailblazers in Higher Education List recognizes some of New York’s top college and university professionals and the ways in which they are demonstrating that higher education isn’t just about helping students to earn a degree—it’s about changing lives. This year’s list features many notable leaders at colleges and universities in New York who are giving students a leg up and helping them to broaden their horizons. The list recognizes high-performing presidents, deans, vice presidents, and other school officials, as well as academics, advocates, labor leaders, philanthropists, researchers, and others who make New York a central hub for higher learning.

Dr. Burns is one of just 32 college and university presidents included on the 100-person list, but—considering there are over 400 institutions of higher education throughout New York State—it’s a pretty impressive feat. What’s more impressive is that she represents one of only four Bronx-based institutions of higher learning included on the list—really showing off the Mount’s position as one of the leading universities in New York City.

We’d like to again offer our sincere congratulations to both President Burns and Professor Polanco for not only all they’ve done for the Mount, but all the ways in which they’ve enriched our Bronx community and beyond. We can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish next!

