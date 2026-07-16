The Future Is Taking Shape: UMSV Launches College of Tech and Trade

New College Combines the Power of a Liberal Arts Education with Career and Technical Training—Creating New Pathways for Tomorrow’s Workforce

There are moments in higher education when institutions respond to change. And then there are moments when they help shape what comes next.

At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, that moment is now.

As industries evolve, technology advances, and the workforce continues to transform, today’s students need more than a traditional educational experience. They deserve an education that prepares them not only to think critically and lead with purpose, but also to graduate with the practical skills employers need today—and tomorrow.

That vision comes to life this Fall with the launch of the College of Tech and Trade at UMSV, one of the nation’s first models to intentionally integrate career and technical education with a traditional liberal arts university experience.

The new College of Tech and Trade, in partnership with nationally recognized industry leaders, will offer three associate degree pathways:

Hollywood on Hudson Film Production Program , developed with Great Point Studios , one of the nation’s leading film studio operators;

, developed with , one of the nation’s leading film studio operators; Applied Business , featuring college credit for electrical training and additional skilled trades through Apex Technical School , a member of Fedcap ; and

, featuring college credit for electrical training and additional skilled trades through , a member of ; and Allied Health , with additional healthcare partnerships to be announced in the coming months.

Together, these programs create something increasingly rare in higher education: students won’t have to choose between earning a college degree and gaining career-ready technical skills. They’ll have the opportunity to do both.

“The College of Tech and Trade at UMSV represents a bold new chapter for higher education—one that responds to the signs of the times while remaining grounded in the enduring values of a liberal arts education,” said Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent. “For too long, students have been asked to choose between earning a college degree and developing technical skills. We believe they deserve both. By bringing together trusted leaders like Apex Technical School, Great Point Studios, and partners in allied health training, we’re creating innovative pathways that unite intellectual curiosity with hands-on experience, preparing graduates to lead meaningful lives, strengthen their communities, and thrive in an evolving workforce.”

For President Burns, the College of Tech and Trade represents more than a new academic offering. It reflects a broader philosophy that has guided the University’s recent evolution: meet students where they are, anticipate where the workforce is headed, and create opportunities that open more doors—not fewer.

Across the country, conversations about higher education often frame the liberal arts and workforce development as competing priorities. But, at the Mount, they’re viewed as complementary strengths. Technical expertise prepares students for careers, and a liberal arts education equips them with the communication, ethical reasoning, adaptability, and leadership skills that enable them to grow throughout those careers.

The College of Tech and Trade is built on that belief.

Through its partnership with Great Point Studios, students in the Hollywood on Hudson Film Production Program will gain hands-on experience in one of the nation’s fastest-growing production hubs while studying communication, storytelling, and media production. The collaboration will also create opportunities for students at Yonkers’ Robert Halmi Sr. Academy of Film and Television to earn college credit while still in high school.

Students pursuing the Applied Business pathway will have access to Apex Technical School’s nationally recognized skilled trades training—including electrical instruction launching on the Mount’s campus—with opportunities to continue their education through automatic admission into UMSV degree programs following successful completion of Apex training.

Additional allied health pathways will expand opportunities in another rapidly growing workforce sector, with partner organizations expected to be announced soon.

“We’re proud to partner with the University of Mount Saint Vincent to create new opportunities for students interested in careers in film and television,” said Robert Halmi, Chairman and CEO of Great Point Studios. “New York’s film and television industry depends on a strong pipeline of talented professionals. The Hollywood on Hudson Film Production Program will prepare students for rewarding careers while helping meet the workforce needs of our constantly changing industry.”

“Apex Technical School has trained more than 60,000 students over the past six decades for careers in the skilled trades, with graduates entering fields including electrical work, plumbing, HVAC, welding, construction, automotive technology, and other high-demand occupations,” said Steve Markowitz, President of Apex Technical School. “This co-location partnership with the University of Mount Saint Vincent is about creating a learning environment where every student has more options, not fewer. They can earn a trade, pursue a degree, or do both. Some students arrive at Apex believing college isn’t for them. By learning on a university campus, they’ll discover that a college education is within reach while gaining the technical skills employers need today.”

The launch of the College of Tech and Trade builds upon a series of bold initiatives that have reimagined how the University of Mount Saint Vincent serves learners—from Seton College and the Vincentian Promise to Flex15, industry partnerships, and expanded pathways for career readiness.

Together, they reflect a University that isn’t waiting for higher education to change. It’s leading that change—because preparing students for the future means more than responding to today’s workforce needs. It means anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities while remaining rooted in the University’s Vincentian and Setonian tradition—a tradition that has always challenged the Mount to respond to the signs of the times, expand access, and create new pathways to opportunity.

UMSV’s College of Tech and Trade is the next step in that journey.

And, perhaps most exciting of all, it’s only the beginning.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.