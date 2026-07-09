UMSV and Apex Technical School Launch Innovative Partnership to Reimagine Higher Education

Apex to Bring Hands-On Trades Education to UMSV, Redefining Higher Education by Combining Career and Technical Training with a Liberal Arts Education

The University of Mount Saint Vincent and Apex Technical School today announced a partnership to establish a new skilled trades training program on the University’s Riverdale campus, creating one of the nation’s first models to intentionally integrate career and technical education with a traditional liberal arts university experience.

Apex Technical School, a member of Fedcap, will launch a new campus at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, initially offering electrical training with opportunities to expand into additional skilled trades over time. The partnership is designed to break down the traditional divide between career and technical education and liberal arts education, creating seamless pathways for students to earn industry-recognized credentials while pursuing college degrees.

The initiative establishes a first-of-its-kind higher education model that gives students unprecedented flexibility to combine hands-on workforce training with a liberal arts education while expanding who sees themselves as college-bound. By bringing Apex programs to the University of Mount Saint Vincent campus, students who may never have envisioned attending college will be immersed in a university environment from their first day—learning alongside undergraduate students, accessing campus resources, and discovering that higher education is both attainable and connected to meaningful careers. At the same time, University of Mount Saint Vincent students will gain access to high-quality skilled trades training, creating new opportunities to complement their academic studies with in-demand technical skills.

“At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, we believe that higher education should expand opportunity—not limit it,” said Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent. “Our partnership with Apex Technical School not only reflects our commitment to meeting students when, where, and how they need us, but it creates innovative pathways that honor our learners’ aspirations while preparing them for meaningful careers. By bridging together career and technical training with the strengths of a liberal arts education, students will no longer have to choose between a college degree and technical career preparation. Together, we are creating a model that broadens access, opens new possibilities, and empowers students to continue learning, growing, and leading in their communities and beyond.”

The institutions will jointly develop articulation agreements that recognize technical education for college credit, creating accelerated pathways from industry certifications to associate and bachelor’s degrees and making the transition from skilled trades training to higher education seamless.

Students who successfully complete any Apex Technical School program— whether at the University of Mount Saint Vincent campus or any Apex location—will receive automatic admission to UMSV, providing a seamless pathway from technical certification to a college degree.

Through articulation agreements, Apex graduates may earn up to 30 college credits toward an associate degree, allowing many students to begin their university education already halfway to graduation for an associate degree while saving both time and money.

UMSV students will have the opportunity to enroll in Apex’s industry-recognized skilled trades programs while pursuing their degree, graduating with both a college education and hands-on credentials that employers value.

The partnership is built on the belief that career and technical education and traditional higher education are stronger together than apart. It creates a new model for preparing students for lifelong success; one that responds to growing employer demand for graduates who pair technical expertise with the critical thinking, communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills developed through a liberal arts education.

“For too long, we’ve treated college and career education as separate paths when they should be part of the same journey,” said Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap. “This partnership creates multiple on-ramps to one destination: economic mobility. Whether students begin at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, at Apex Technical School, or move between the two, they will have flexible pathways that will prepare them for immediate employment while opening doors to lifelong learning and career advancement. I want to thank our Chief Strategy Officer and Senior VP for Education, Dr. Jim Malatras, for his work developing this partnership.”

“Apex Technical School has trained more than 60,000 students over the past six decades for careers in the skilled trades, with graduates entering fields including electrical work, plumbing, HVAC, welding, construction, automotive technology, and other high-demand occupations,” said Steve Markowitz, President of Apex Technical School. “We’re creating a learning environment where every student has more options, not fewer. They can earn a trade, pursue a degree, or do both. Some students arrive at Apex believing college isn’t for them. By learning on a university campus, they’ll discover that a college education is within reach while gaining the technical skills employers need today.”

UMSV and Apex Technical School await program approval from the New York State Education Department and applicable regulatory and accrediting organizations. More information on curriculum, admission requirements, and the application process will be shared with prospective students soon.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Fedcap

For nearly ninety years, Fedcap has developed scalable, innovative, and potentially disruptive solutions to some of society’s most pressing needs. Serving more than 330,000 annually, Fedcap drives economic mobility through four practice areas—education, workforce development, health, and economic development. Fedcap invests its time and resources in broader system change—working in partnership with federal, state, and local government to improve the way services are designed, funded, and delivered. For more information visit www.fedcapgroup.org.

About Apex Technical School

Apex Technical School, part of Fedcap, is a leading vocational training institution dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills and certifications needed for high-demand careers. With over 60 years of experience, Apex offers hands-on training in fields such as electrical, plumbing, welding, HVAC, automotive service, and more. Apex’s programs are designed to prepare students for real-world challenges, ensuring they enter the workforce with confidence and expertise. Committed to transforming lives through education, Apex empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to achieve economic independence and career success. For more information, visit www.apexschool.com.