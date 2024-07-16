UMSV Athletics Brings Tennis Back to Riverdale

All For the ‘Love’ of the Game

The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Department of Athletics is expanding once again. Coming on the tails of our recent announcement of the addition of esports to our varsity lineup, both men’s and women’s tennis will be reintroduced to the campus beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year—ending a near 15-year hiatus for the sport in Riverdale.

The return announcement of the tennis programs comes on the heels of UMSV sharing that it has added esports to its slate of varsity collegiate athletic programs. The decision to add both of these programs was unanimous and was agreed upon by the University’s Board of Trustees back in March.

That brings our expanded count of athletic team offerings to 16 unique sports by the Fall of 2025.

Just as we shared in our esports announcement, adding tennis to the Mount’s existing slate of collegiate sports teams is directly aligned with Goal 1, Objective 6 of our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan: “Assess the feasibility of expanding athletic programs informed by student interest and cost-benefit analysis.”

It’s just another example of all the ways we’re continuing to position Mount Saint Vincent as the Right Place on the River for students from near and far.

“We are thrilled to bring NCAA tennis back to the Mount,” stated Phil Stern, Director for Athletics and Recreation. “As we continue to grow our athletic offerings, tennis is a sport that so many can participate in. Our new staff will have a year to lay the foundation for our programs as we build relationships throughout the Bronx and beyond.”

The program will look to attract recruits from across the country, as well as current students already enrolled at the University over the next year.

Both men’s and women’s tennis will compete in the Skyline Conference, along with all other varsity programs outside of esports. The Dolphins will look to compete against familiar foes in Farmingdale State College, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Purchase College, and Sarah Lawrence College, among others.

“I am delighted to share in the excitement as we formally announce our Board of Trustees’ recent approval of the addition of tennis at UMSV,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns. “Adding these two teams back to our roster is both a return to our history and a look to our future. Years ago, we offered tennis under the College of Mount Saint Vincent, however—​as the campus and athletic offerings evolved and interests shifted—​our Department of Athletics ceased offering varsity tennis teams. I am pleased that, through our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan research, we learned that the demand and opportunity to reinstate tennis as an offering for our student athletes has returned. As we look to assemble two new teams, we remain steadfast in our commitment to offering an excellent education to not only those with an interest in tennis, but all of our learners on the court, field, and beyond.”

AD Stern, along with the University’s Facilities and Operations Division, are currently exploring various local courts to call home for the program’s return campaign. More information will be shared as it is available.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with all things University of Mount Saint Vincent Athletics, especially as we announce staff hires, the athlete roster, and competition games. As the University of Mount Saint Vincent continues to grow, expand, and thrive in this uncertain higher education landscape, so do our athletics. Those interested in learning more or being recruited to our tennis teams can reach out to Director for Athletics and Recreation Phil Stern at philip.stern@mountsaintvincent.edu.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.