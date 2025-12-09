UMSV Becomes Founding Member of CHARISM Alliance

Four Catholic Universities Align to Expand Student Opportunities Across Regions and Disciplines

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that, together with three fellow Catholic, Hispanic-Serving universities, a bold new partnership has launched to expand academic opportunities, enhance student mobility, and strengthen mission-driven collaboration across regions. The alliance—CHARISM: Catholic Higher Education Alliance of Rising Institutions in Service and Mission—brings UMSV together with the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) in Texas, Dominican University in Illinois, and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico.

The partnership emerges at a moment of significant transformation in global higher education. In his recent apostolic letter, Drawing New Maps of Hope, Pope Leo XIV writes that today’s complex, fragmented educational landscape calls for renewed cooperation and innovation. He describes “educational constellations” that serve as lifelines and guiding beacons. Inspired by this call, the four universities—each Catholic, Hispanic-Serving, founded by women religious, in major metropolitan areas, and deeply rooted in mission—have united to form a new constellation of opportunity.

“This strategic partnership demonstrates the extraordinary power of mission-driven institutions working together,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “As Catholic, HSI universities founded by women religious, we share a deep commitment to meeting learners when, where, and how they need us. By joining our strengths, we are opening new pathways, programs, and opportunities across the country and the world—creating high-impact learning experiences that honor our shared heritage and respond to the evolving needs of today’s students.”

CHARISM leverages the institutions’ combined academic portfolios, programmatic strengths, faculty expertise, and regional impact to create cutting edge learning pathways, joint initiatives, and expanded experiences for students and educators.

The alliance establishes new academic pathways and shared opportunities, including but not limited to:

Joint Degree Programs: Coordinated pathways will allow students to earn degrees or certificates from multiple institutions.

Academic Mobility: Opportunities will arise for students to complete part of their program at one institution and transition to another for a semester away or degree completion.

Faculty and Staff Development: Professional development, faculty exchanges, and mission-aligned collaboration will strengthen innovation and student success across campuses.

Together, all four institutions serve more than 20,000 students. The CHARISM alliance will further interconnect them.

Sally Amoruso, Chief Partner Officer at EAB, introduced President Burns to President Thomas Evans at UIW nearly a year ago. President Burns and President Evans were encouraged to explore the possibility of finding ways to work together, and UMSV and UIW’s similar energy and openness to synergy were apparent immediately. President Evans, already connected with President Glena Temple at Dominican, saw even further the similarities in mission, values, and vision for expanded opportunities for students among the three schools. President Gilberto Marxuach Torrós at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón quickly joined in, and the teams began meeting to build a new educational model that responds to the signs of the times and moves the institutions forward.

“We formalized our partnership with faith, hope, and resolve—trusting that, together, we will chart a new model for Catholic higher education: one grounded in mission, lifted by collaboration, and committed to service,” shared President Burns. “I believe strongly that CHARISM will serve as a national model, demonstrating how institutions with shared values and complementary strengths can unite to broaden access, deepen formation, and amplify impact for generations of students to come.”

The official launch of the CHARISM alliance was commemorated during a signing ceremony featuring the presidents and representatives from all four universities, national higher education leaders, local Catholic officials, and members of the media. The event was held on Monday, December 8 at UIW’s campus in San Antonio, Texas.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited for the opportunities to come as a founding member of the CHARISM alliance and is eager to share more information as programs and initiatives develop over the coming months.

Learn more about the UMSV’s partner institutions:

University of the Incarnate Word

A leader in health professions preparation and humanities education, the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio encompasses schools, colleges and institutions in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Since its founding in 1881 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, the University of the Incarnate Word has paved ways for students to experience transformational Catholic education. Today, the student population across the system tops 10,000 and includes learners at nearly every stage in their education journeys.

Dominican University

Founded in 1901, Dominican University is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic institution with campuses in River Forest and Chicago, Illinois. As Chicago’s premier Catholic Hispanic-Serving Institution, Dominican is consistently recognized as a leader in academic excellence and value. U.S. News & World Report ranks Dominican University in the top 25 of Midwest regional master’s level universities, and #1 in Illinois for Best Value and ensuring the social mobility of its graduates.

Universidad del Sagrado Corazón

Founded in 1880 by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Universidad del Sagrado Corazón is Puerto Rico’s oldest educational project. Our 34-acre green campus in Santurce offers 13 residences, a vibrant student life, and serves over 5,300 students. Universidad del Sagrado Corazón offers a global learning experience and a 21st-century curriculum through our five academic schools.

