UMSV Named a Carnegie Classifications Opportunity University

New Student Access and Earnings Classification Recognizes the Mount for Fostering Opportunities for Student Success

The accolades for the Right Place on the River just keep on coming!

We’re thrilled to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent has been designated as an Opportunity University the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, recognizing the Mount as an institution that can serve as a model for studying how campuses can foster student success.

The Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation is part of a newly developed Student Access and Earnings Classification published this month by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education (ACE). This new classification examines the extent to which institutions foster opportunities for student success by measuring whether institutions are enrolling students reflective of the communities they serve and how the earnings of those students compare to peers in their area.

In 2025, 479 institutions have been identified as Opportunity Colleges and Universities, which is about 16% of all U.S. colleges and universities that make up the Student Access and Earnings Classification.

“The University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Carnegie Classification as an Opportunity University affirms both our continued growth from a humble college to a flourishing university and the personal and professional value of a degree from UMSV,” shared President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “Rankings and recognitions like this are an affirmation of the meaningful work we do at the Mount—where our staff, faculty, and administrators work diligently to meet our learners when, where, and how they need us. We are committed to walking all ways forward with each and every one of our students, guiding them down a transformational path toward successful lives, careers, and opportunities.”

The 2025 Institutional Classification revises the previous classification approach and uses a new methodology to organize institutions with similar campuses. The classification is based on data institutions reported to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and is automatically given to every degree-granting institution based on the data reported for the 2020-23 academic years.

The Mount has been classified as a Mixed Undergraduate/Graduate-Master’s Small institution, a category which includes 39 institutions. This represents just 1% of U.S. colleges and universities in the Institutional Classification.

Even more pinpointed, the methodology for the new Student Access and Earnings Classification uses multidimensional groupings of the 2025 Institutional Classification to evaluate student access and earnings between similar colleges and universities. The Student Access and Earnings Classification, which had been previously referenced as the Social and Economic Mobility Classification, was updated in 2022 and is intended to center students and drive institutional improvement that can increase access to higher education and improve outcomes.

According to the methodology: “By design, the Student Access and Earnings Classification will identify the extent to which institutions provide access to students from lower socioeconomic and historically underrepresented backgrounds, and the degree to which those students go on to earn competitive wages in the context of their geographic location. The classification will also help users to understand how an institution’s data compares to similar campuses.”

In short, as an Opportunity University, the University of Mount Saint Vincent provides higher access for its students, which—in turn—leads to higher earnings for our graduates as they launch their careers. This classification doesn’t exactly come as a surprise (which is a good thing!), as it follows our #1 ranking by U.S. News & World Report on their 2025 Top Performers on Social Mobility list and our #4 ranking by The New York Times Magazine on their 2023 Top U.S. Colleges With the Greatest Economic Diversity list.

It’s clear that a Mount education extends far beyond the classroom and equips students with the goodness, discipline, and knowledge they need to succeed in life and career. We’re delighted to be recognized by Carnegie Classifications this year, and hope these accolades will further prove our prowess as one of the nation’s most promising universities for any student looking to transform their life through the benefits of higher education.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.