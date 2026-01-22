University of Mount Saint Vincent and Dedication to Community Launch Justice Institute

New Institute Will Advance Justice, Leadership, and Community Engagement Through Education, Training, and Public Dialogue

The University of Mount Saint Vincent (UMSV) and Dedication to Community (D2C)—a national nonprofit organization dedicated to education, empowerment, and justice-centered leadership—announced a new partnership to establish The D2C Justice Institute at the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

Housed at the Mount, The D2C Justice Institute will serve as a hub for education, training, public programming, and community engagement focused on justice, restorative practices, leadership development, and inclusion. The D2C Justice Institute reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to foster meaningful dialogue paired with action—both on campus and beyond.

Together, UMSV and D2C recognize the urgency of this moment and the need for sustained, long-term action. The launch of The D2C Justice Institute reflects the Mount’s ongoing commitment to responding to the signs of the times and is deeply aligned with UMSV’s founding mission, Vincentian heritage, and institutional identity, particularly its emphasis on dignity, service, inclusion, and justice.

The D2C Justice Institute builds on D2C’s nationally recognized work with law enforcement agencies, educators, and community leaders across the country. Through this partnership, D2C’s practice-based approach—centered on communication, empathy, cultural understanding, and mental health awareness—will be embedded in an academic setting, providing students with opportunities to engage deeply with real-world justice challenges.

“This partnership is deeply aligned with who we are and why the University of Mount Saint Vincent exists,” said Susan R. Burns, PhD, President of the University of Mount Saint Vincent. “At a moment when higher education is being called to lead with clarity, courage, and compassion, The D2C Justice Institute represents our commitment to building community, advancing justice, and preparing students to engage thoughtfully and responsibly with the world around them.”

Founded on principles of inclusion, service, and social responsibility, UMSV will serve as the Northeast headquarters of The D2C Justice Institute. The Institute will be embedded within the life of the Mount, working collaboratively with students, faculty, and staff while also convening leaders and partners from across the region and the nation.

“The D2C Justice Institute is a tangible example of two purpose-driven organizations that are committed as a collective to pursuing the positive change we wish to see in this world,” said M. Quentin Williams, Founder and CEO of D2C. “To say that I am thrilled with this opportunity to work with Dr. Burns and her UMSV team may be the understatement of the year.”

A central focus of The D2C Justice Institute is helping future leaders understand the communities they serve and create shared language across differences—whether in education, public service, law enforcement, athletics, or nonprofit leadership. The D2C Justice Institute emphasizes approaches that reduce conflict, strengthen relationships, and ensure safer, more humane outcomes for individuals and communities alike.

A Multi-Dimensional Approach

UMSV’s D2C Justice Institute will support a wide range of initiatives, including:

Student leadership development , with focused programming for student-athletes and emerging leaders

, with focused programming for student-athletes and emerging leaders Education and training for students, faculty, staff, and administrators centered on restorative justice, mental health awareness, community-building, and inclusive practices

for students, faculty, staff, and administrators centered on restorative justice, mental health awareness, community-building, and inclusive practices Public programming , including a lecture series, seminars, and an annual symposium featuring national voices and practitioners

, including a lecture series, seminars, and an annual symposium featuring national voices and practitioners Academic collaboration , including support for curriculum development in areas such as criminal justice, sports management, communications, social justice, and related fields

, including support for curriculum development in areas such as criminal justice, sports management, communications, social justice, and related fields Regional and national convenings , bringing together educators, law enforcement professionals, community leaders, and public stakeholders

Programming will begin in phases, with planning and early initiatives launching in Spring 2026 and expanded programming rolling out in the semesters ahead.

“The D2C Justice Institute represents the kind of partnership higher education must pursue—mission-driven, community-centered, and forward-looking,” Dr. Burns added. “Together with D2C, we are investing not only in programs, but in people, relationships, and long-term impact.”

Additional details about programming, events, and opportunities for engagement will be announced in the coming months.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Dedication to Community

Dedication to Community (D2C) is a national nonprofit committed to educating and empowering communities to foster understanding, trust, and unity. Through transformative skill-building workshops, a story-telling based methodology, engaging forums along with trusted, impactful, and grounded community events, D2C builds relationships that drive healing and reconciliation. D2C collaborates across key sectors—including public safety, community leadership and the military—to deliver experience-informed education and strategies that prevent conflict, de-escalate trauma, and create safer environments.