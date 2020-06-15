Virtual Celebrations Continue

Mount Celebrates 2020 Student Affairs Leadership Awards Ceremony

On June 16, the College of Mount Saint Vincent’s Division of Student Affairs held their annual Student Affairs Leadership Awards Ceremony, which serves to honor student leaders for their hard work in the classroom, in their community, and on the playing field, among other areas.

Housing and Residence Life, Campus Ministry, Athletics, and the Student Government Association joined the Office of Student Activities, Leadership, and Commuter Life in honoring their student representatives throughout the evening.

Father Ron Pecci opened the ceremony with a prayer for all attendees. Assistant Dean of Students Fernando Mendoza, Vice President for Student Affairs Kelli Smith, and Associate Athletic Director Phil Stern were among the administrative staff who spoke on behalf of the Mount community and handed out nearly 30 honors to various students across all four college levels.

“Our student leaders and student athletes contribute so much to campus life here at the Mount,” Mendoza said. “The Leadership Awards Ceremony is a celebration of their efforts while recognizing how we have so many incredible leaders. Whether involved on an athletic team, club, leadership position, or volunteerism, we are so grateful for what our student leaders do on a daily basis!”

This ceremony followed the College’s virtual Celebration of Achievement held this past spring, continuing the Mount’s dedication to honor deserving students despite the global pandemic.

“Normally this event is off campus at a catering hall with a dinner, but we had to get creative this year,” Mendoza said.

The full list of awards are listed below:

Housing and Residence Life

Rookie of the Year: Nanyely Arno ’22

Platinum Award: Angela Hartnett ’20

Community Developer of the Year: Kelli Martinez ’21

RA of the Year: Caroline Bandigan ’20

Campus Ministry Awards

Elizabeth Seton Award: Olivia Hilliard ’21

Vincent de Paul Award: Wantoe T. Wantoe ’22

Louise de Marillac Award: Kathleen Stack ’21

Frederic Ozanam Award: Emily Perez-Garcia ’22

Athletic Awards

Female Scholar Athlete: Lauren Vetoulis ’22

Male Scholar Athlete: Isidoros Bartziokas ’21

Female Rookie of the Year: Victoria Hanley

Male Rookie of the Year: Giovanni Jean-Pharuns ’23

Female Athlete of the Year: DarNeisha Brice ’23

Male Athlete of the Year: Sam Thomas ’23

Student Government Award

Student Government Leadership Award: Jayleen Mercado ’21 and Grace Barry ’21

Student Activities Awards

Advisor of the Year: Jason Castillo

Outstanding Program of the Year: Samahan Emerald Formal

Outstanding Club of the Year: “What’s Cooking?”

Emerging Student Leader: Amanda Solano ’23

President’s Award: Gabrielle Cole ’20

Class of the Year: Class of 2020

Phin Pride Award: Esabel Magpantay ’21 and Jaemon Williams ’21

Student Leader of the Year: Erica Messina ’20 and Aida Reyes ’20

Additionally, each year an administrator is recognized for the James McCory Servant Leadership Award. This year, the College was proud to honor Associate Dean of the College Gabrielle Occhiogrosso for her commitment to the campus community as a role model and positive mentor to all students.

All in all, the night was considered a resounding success from those that attended.

“Our Department was honored to be a part of the virtual awards ceremony,” Stern said. “We are so proud of what all of our student athletes have achieved on and off the court and field in 2019-2020 and look forward to even greater heights in the future.”

