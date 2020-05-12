Virtual Convocation Honors Mount Graduates

Watch Friday’s Celebration of Achievement for the Class of 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on ceremonies for the Class of 2020, the College of Mount Saint Vincent continues to expand celebrations for its soon-to-be graduates.

The Mount will hold its first ever “Virtual Celebration of Achievement,” which will be broadcast on May 15. The event will be hosted by both the divisions of Academic and Student Affairs. All are invited to join the viewing party via Google Meet:

“The Division of Student Affairs is thrilled to collaborate with our colleagues in Academic Affairs to recognize the work of the Class of 2020,” said Kelli Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs. “While we cannot be together to celebrate, it does not in any way diminish the accomplishments of our graduates. The individuals awarded should be proud of the mark they have left on the Mount community.”

All Mount students and graduates are extraordinary. And this year, just like every other, we have a lot to celebrate—even if it will be digitally.

Throughout their four years as undergraduate students, the Class of 2020 have had numerous achievements in and outside the classroom—in academics, athletics, and as leaders in service. We are proud to have featured many of these students over the years.

As a sophomore, Meghan Hoban ’20 received the 2017 Community Awareness Award from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) for her service in the Mount community and far beyond. Not only that, but by the beginning of her second semester at the Mount, Meghan had launched a new chapter of Relay for Life—the signature fundraising walk of the American Cancer Society—on campus.

Similarly, Sophie Herrera ’20, an exceptional student athlete, has continually excelled on and off the field. Through her academics and service back to the community working with the Office of Campus Ministry, Sophie thrives as a member of the College’s Seton Service and Leadership Program.

Steven Hansen ’20, an accounting major, member of the Seton Service Scholars and Leadership program, a participant in the Mount Mentors Program, and an infielder on the baseball team, knew that to gain valuable career experience, he had to secure the right internship. His hard work and determination paid off—during his junior year and continuing through last summer, he secured a role as a credit analyst intern at Maspeth Federal Savings Bank in Queens.

Meanwhile, aspiring journalist Christina Rasmussen ’20 has been exploring her career goals with internships from North Shore of Massachusetts, at Wicked Local for up to 10 newspapers to North Riverdale in the Bronx, at The Riverdale Press.

Genesis Torres ’20 and Darby Martinez ’20 were awarded prestigious ​Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship and studied abroad in Morocco and respectively, Argentina.

Caitlin Kessel ’20 spent her final winter break working on her Honors Thesis by applying the theoretical knowledge in mathematics she learned at the Mount in an experiential classroom setting, teaching nearly 125 refugee children in Greece—in both camps and learning centers.

Danielle Quaranto ’20 also used her mathematics skills conducting research at the Zuse Institute in Berlin, Germany for six weeks following the 2019 spring semester with Associate Professor of Mathematics, Amir Niknejad. Additionally, she contributed to a groundbreaking, collaborative, years-long research study with 17 other Mount students, led by Professor of Biology and Jean Ames DeNunzio Chair of Faculty Excellence, James Fabrizio.

And recently, Brendan Ryan ’20, who double majors in Studio Art and Visual Art and Experimental Media, sold his painting, “Elephant in the Room,” to the City of Yonkers for $2,000.

These are only a few of the many excellent achievements of the Class of 2020 and we are proud to continue the celebrations.

Please join us on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. for the “Virtual Celebration of Achievement,” which will be accessible through Google Meet. To ensure that everyone can see the ceremony, we have three viewing parties: Google Meet Viewing Party 1, Google Meet Viewing Party 2, and Google Meet Viewing Party 3.

During the ceremony, the College will recognize Honors Program graduates and Seton Service and Leadership Program scholars, while also announcing department awards and medals and the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Sarah Stevenson, the College’s Provost and Dean of Faculty, will serve as the emcee of the event. The digital experience will also include messages from Kelli Smith and Lynne Bongiovanni, Vice Provost and Dean of the College, as well as a Student Address by senior class president Ashley Sepulveda.

The Mount’s Commencement ceremony remains scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the College’s Great Lawn.

