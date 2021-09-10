What’s Your Why, Dr. Zichello?

Learn why our community is keeping us all safe as we #VaxUpCMSV!

Dr. Julia Zichello, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biology in the College’s Division of Natural Sciences explains why she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Zichello’s research focuses on evolutionary biology, with a particular interest in human and primate evolution. While there is a lot of evolutionary science in understanding COVID-19, the key element in understanding disease spread is that humans are social animals who gather in groups to raise the young, to eat, and to care for each other throughout their lives.

Gathering is one of humanity’s unique biological traits, which has existed for thousands of years—so it’s no surprise that decades of modern social research indicate that people are happiest when they have strong networks of family and friends.

Dr. Zichello was vaccinated in March to safely gather in groups—including teaching Mount students, riding the bus, visiting her elderly parents, and living in and taking advantage of everything that New York City has to offer. Will you join her and the Mount community as we continue to keep us all safe? Let’s #VaxUpCMSV!

“So if you haven’t already, please get vaccinated so we can all get back to doing what humans do best, socializing, learning, and flourishing together as a community.”

— Julia Zichello, Ph.D.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.