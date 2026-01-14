When We Show Up for Our Students

Meeting the Moment for Today’s Learners

This story originally appeared in the 2025 Annual Report.

For generations, the University of Mount Saint Vincent has been a place where students with big dreams, but—in many cases—limited means find both open doors and open hearts. We believe that a student’s potential should never be stifled by their financial circumstances. The Mount has been—and continues to be—a place where dreams take root, even when the path to college seems uncertain. Today, that commitment matters more than ever.

Across the nation, families are questioning whether higher education is worth the cost. Student debt weighs heavily on young adults, and new restrictions to federal loan programs threaten to limit access even further. While the political landscape continues to evolve, it is clear that federal student aid is under threat. Proposals to cap or eliminate certain federal loan programs would severely limit the flexibility families and students have to fund opportunities for higher education. New lifetime and annual borrowing limits could force students to abandon or delay their dreams of earning advanced degrees.

But, at the Mount, we refuse to let financial barriers define who can or cannot pursue a degree. Instead, we lean into our mission—and your support of our scholarship and aid programs makes all the difference.

“100% of our traditional undergraduate students receive institutional financial aid,” President Susan R. Burns, PhD proudly remarked. “In 2025 alone, the University awarded more than $40 million in scholarships and grants, thanks to the generosity of our alumnae/i, friends, and steadfast supporters. But behind every statistic is a student—a real student with dreams and aspirations—who might not have been able to attend the Mount without your support.”

Our scholarships do more than just cover the costs of tuition—they allow students to focus on their studies, pursue internships throughout New York City, and participate fully in campus life without the constant worry of how to make ends meet and ensuring that education remains within reach.

Meet Geli Escobinas ’28

Angelina “Geli” Escobinas is a sophomore pursuing her degree in nursing. Originally from Clifton, NJ, Geli lives on campus in Aquino Hall, where she has quickly become an active and enthusiastic member of the UMSV community. And being Mount Made runs deep through her veins—not only did her older brother, Nio, graduate from the University just last year, their mother is a proud member of the Class of 1999! Talk about legacy.

Her leadership and involvement span across academics, athletics, and student life. Geli is a member of the women’s basketball team, serves as the treasurer for the Class of 2028 in the Student Government Association, and plays a key role in our Office of Admission as a head tour guide. She is also a member of SAMAHAN, WORDS, Filiment Dance Troupe, and the Student Nurses Association, balancing her love for culture, the arts, and service. In addition, she works part-time both on campus and at a small, locally owned café.

As a nursing student, Geli looks forward to beginning her clinical rotations, where she will gain hands-on experience in patient care. She hopes to pursue a career in pediatrics, inspired by her passion for helping children and their families. With aspirations to grow as a nurse, possibly take on a leadership role, or continue her education, Geli is committed to a future of providing compassionate care and putting patients first to ensure everyone receives the care and support they deserve.

Because of your support, Geli is able to fully immerse herself in life at the Mount while focusing on her career aspirations.

“Scholarships at the Mount have played a huge role in making my education possible. They have helped reduce the financial burden on my family and brought me one step closer to achieving my dream of becoming a nurse. Because of this support, I can focus more on my studies and less on the stress of debt.”

Meet Alfred Lamptey ’27

Junior student Alfred Lamptey is diligently pursuing a degree in data analytics at the Mount. Originally from Accra, Ghana—but raised in Jersey City, NJ—Alfred has embraced every opportunity to grow as a scholar, athlete, and leader at UMSV.

An engaged member of campus life, Alfred is an IC Scholar, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and serves as co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). His leadership in athletics extends beyond the Mount, as he represents the Skyline Conference on the NCAA-wide SAAC and serves as the Division III representative on the NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity, and Impact.

On campus, Alfred also works two part-time jobs throughout the year to help finance his studies: one as a Resident Assistant, supporting the resident student community in Seton Hall, and another in our Operations Division, assisting with purchasing and daily logistics.

Alfred has already built an impressive record of professional experiences. For the past two summers, he interned at Swiss Re, a global reinsurance company, where he discovered a passion for the industry. He also conducted research on the risks of artificial intelligence in the global intelligence community, presenting his findings at an ISC symposium at Howard University. These experiences have fueled his interest in pursuing a career in reinsurance after graduation, while keeping an open mind toward other opportunities for growth and lifelong learning.

Scholarship support from donors like you has played a vital role in Alfred’s journey.

“Scholarships at the Mount have made it possible for me to pursue my education and passions without the financial stress that often comes with college,” Alfred reflected. “They’ve allowed me to focus on academics, athletics, and leadership—all of which have shaped my UMSV experience. I’m incredibly grateful for the support and hope our donors know how impactful their generosity is to students like me.”

Meet Grace Pavlock ’27

Grace Pavlock, a current junior at the Mount, isn’t shy to share that she believes she is pursuing her passion as a public policy major. Originally from Houston, TX, Grace came to New York to follow a long-standing dream of engaging in government and activism—something she never thought was possible until she found her place here at UMSV.

Facing housing insecurity, Grace shared that she is fortunate enough to live on campus year-round in Rosary Hall through the Dax House program—an initiative started by UMSV just last year in collaboration with the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation and DePaul USA. Students living in Dax House receive stable housing and pay only a nominal fee in rent each month. They are set up for success with an environment conducive to studying and academic pursuits.

Outside the classroom, Grace is deeply involved in student leadership. She serves as treasurer of the Model United Nations and is a senator for the Class of 2027 in the Student Government Association—representing her class with energy and enthusiasm. Grace also works part-time at the UMSV Wellness Cove, where she leads communication efforts and contributes as a peer leader while advocating for student well-being.

Beyond campus, Grace is gaining valuable professional experience through an internship with Broadridge, a global technology leader. There, Grace is learning about the stock market and broadening her understanding of finance and policy. Her ultimate career goals are ambitious—running for Congress, advancing policies that serve the less fortunate, and eventually, running for president of the United States.

Grace credits the Mount and its donors for making these opportunities—and more—possible.

“Thanks to the scholarships and opportunities provided by the Mount’s donors, I have been able to step out of my comfort zone and dedicate myself to the work I love,” Grace shared. “I would not be here making a meaningful difference in both our school and our community without the generosity of the University of Mount Saint Vincent.”

These are just a few voices among thousands. Geli, Alfred, and Grace’s stories are reminders of what can happen when the Mount shows up for its students—at the very moment in today’s day and age when access to an affordable, yet excellent education matters most.

“We meet our learners when they need us,” President Burns reiterated. “At the Mount, when means showing up in the exact moment a student fears they may not belong or may not be able to afford to stay. And in that moment, we show them that they have a home here at the University of Mount Saint Vincent and we are proud to invest in their future.”

Thanks to your continued generosity, the Mount can provide the kind of financial and personal support that transforms uncertainty into possibility and pushes our learners to move all ways forward. Because of you, we remain a lifeline—and a launchpad—for the students who will go on to serve, to lead, and to make the world better than they found it. Each gift you make is magnified in impact—turning doubt into confidence, barriers into opportunities, and dreams into degrees.

Even as belief in the power of higher education continues to evolve, we know that one thing remains constant: when our students need us, the Mount is here.

