Where Our Mission Meets the Movies

Students from Puerto Rico and New York Collaborate Through the CHARISM Alliance on Immersive Summer Film Production Experience

This past June, the University of Mount Saint Vincent eagerly welcomed students from Puerto Rico for a one-of-a-kind educational experience that brought together institutional collaboration, experiential learning, and the power of storytelling.

As part of the CHARISM Alliance—which brings together leading Catholic, Hispanic-Serving, and Minority-Serving institutions located in major metropolitan areas to develop high-impact student experiences, new education pathways, faculty collaboration, joint research, cross-registration opportunities and shared co-curricular initiatives—19 students, including 16 from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón and three from UMSV, spent three weeks immersed in an intensive film production program made possible through the Mount’s partnership with Great Point Studios.

Designed as the Alliance’s first true collaborative academic program, the initiative gave students the opportunity to live, learn, and create together while gaining hands-on experience inside one of the nation’s premier film production environments—right here in the Mount’s backyard.

“The CHARISM Alliance was established this past December with the belief that, together, we can offer opportunities that no single institution could provide on its own,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “This program reflects the very best of our Vincentian and Setonian tradition—welcoming others into our community, learning from one another, and preparing students to use their talents in service of the world. Watching students from Puerto Rico and New York collaborate, create, and grow together affirmed the transformative power of education grounded in community—the heart of the CHARISM Alliance.”

The program grew out of planning meetings among representatives from the CHARISM’s four member institutions held earlier this year at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Those conversations centered on how CHARISM could leverage each institution’s unique strengths to create transformative “study away” opportunities, particularly for students who may have had limited opportunities to travel beyond their home communities.

For UMSV, one such strength was in its emerging Hollywood on Hudson Film Production Program and partnership with Great Point Studios.

Rather than learning filmmaking solely in a classroom, students worked in a professional studio environment at Great Point Studios’ Yonkers location, gaining exposure to industry-standard equipment, production workflows, and working professionals. Throughout the three-week program, students collaborated in production crews to take projects from script to screen, participating in seminar-style instruction, technical workshops, production shoots, editing sessions, and a final film screening.

Working together, the students produced four original short films while developing skills in cinematography, lighting, sound, production design, editing, and visual storytelling. They had to scout locations, find talent, build props, and do everything in between to produce their films.

“Our partnership with Great Point Studios gives students something truly distinctive,” shared President Burns. “They are learning not only from experienced faculty, but alongside industry professionals in an active production environment. Experiences like this prepare students to enter the workforce with confidence, practical skills, and a network of professional connections while demonstrating how innovative partnerships can expand what’s possible in higher education.”

Beyond the classroom, students experienced New York City’s rich cultural landscape, including attending a Broadway production of the hit Buena Vista Social Club and meeting members of the cast following the performance. The program concluded with a screening of the students’ films and a special visit from community leader and friend of the Mount Luis A. Miranda, Jr.—a Puerto Rican native himself—who spoke with participants about the importance of storytelling, leadership, and opportunity.

The experience also strengthened relationships among the CHARISM Alliance’s member institutions while demonstrating the possibilities of future collaborations.

Faculty and staff across the University played an important role in welcoming the visiting students, helping create an environment that reflects UMSV’s longstanding commitment to both community and service.

“This program exemplifies what higher education can accomplish when institutions work together in pursuit of a shared mission,” President Burns reiterated. “Rooted in our Catholic, Vincentian, and Setonian values, we are called to recognize our common humanity and expand educational opportunities for all. Through partnerships like the CHARISM Alliance, we are preparing students not only for meaningful careers, but also to become compassionate leaders and global citizens.”

As the CHARISM Alliance continues to grow, the success of this inaugural collaboration serves as a model for future academic partnerships that connect students across cultures, broaden perspectives, and create innovative pathways for learning beyond the traditional classroom. Stay tuned for more opportunities coming soon!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.