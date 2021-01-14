You + CMSV + DePaul = A Top-Ranked MBA

The College’s newest MBA program, in partnership with DePaul University, has attracted many new students for several reasons—DePaul’s stellar reputation and top 25 national ranking for graduate entrepreneurship; dedicated, expert faculty; extensive alumni network; and, of course, great value.

Are you looking to build a wide range of professional skills? Are you ready to face the business challenges of tomorrow? The DePaul MBA @ College of Mount Saint Vincent is focused on you and your success. From management and career readiness, personal branding, leadership, and starting your own business to personal finance management and job negotiation skills, we’re dedicated to developing the real-world business sense you need to take your leadership capabilities to the next level.

The DePaul MBA @ CMSV program—with a concentration in management—helps professionals prepare for the future. And with an array of upcoming virtual events and information sessions, we’re ready to get you started with our Fall 2021 cohort:

February 9 | Information Session

Take the next step: Learn how you can earn The DePaul MBA @ College of Mount Saint Vincent.

March 11 | Lunch & Learn with Dr. Bob Rubin: “Building Career Resilience”

Join Dr. Bob Rubin, Associate Dean of the Driehaus College of Business, to learn about career resilience and investing in your future.

Plus, there’s many more events slated through the spring and summer, offering you convenience as you explore your options.

As one of the top ten business schools in the United States, DePaul’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business is a pioneer in business education. It is among the five percent of business schools, worldwide, to be accredited by the AACSB and is one of the top 50 graduate schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools Survey.

Joining a DePaul MBA @ CMSV cohort program means more than simply earning an MBA. It’s an experience. It’s a network. It’s a path to your next opportunity.

And, because life circumstances can change, a program that offers quality, flexibility, and affordability—Mount students benefit from quarterly residencies, a 25% tuition discount, and a new, shorter time to degree competition with convenient classes that are 100% online—are just a few more pluses.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of professional accomplishment, service, and leadership in the 21st century.