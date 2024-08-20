Affirming What We Already Know

Mount Saint Vincent Business and Teacher Education Programs Earn Reaccreditation

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to share that two long-standing academic programs—business and teacher education—have completed lengthy self-study processes and were notified of successful reaccreditation this Summer. The business program has been reaccredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and the teacher education program received accreditation from the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP).

The ACBSP is an internationally recognized accreditation provider for business education programs. Founded in 1988, the ACBSP is a global business education accrediting body and the first organization to offer accreditation to all levels of collegiate business educational degree programs from associate to doctoral. The ACBSP has a global network divided geographically into 11 regions.

The AAQEP is a nationally recognized accreditation provider for teacher preparation programs. Founded in 2017, it is a membership association and quality assurance agency that offers accreditation services and formative support to all types of educator preparation providers. Over 200 educator preparation providers in 35 states and territories and three foreign countries are currently AAQEP members.

Dr. Lynne Bongiovanni, Provost and Dean of Faculty, shared her excitement about these two major accomplishments:

“Receiving word that not one, but two of our programs received successful accreditation this Summer is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by our faculty, staff, and students. Reaccreditation is not just a validation of the quality of our programs at the Mount, but it is also a reflection of our ongoing pursuit of innovation and improvement in 21st century learning.”

—

The Department of Accounting, Business, and Economics spent 15 months preparing their self-study—from an initial meeting in October 2022 to the final submission of the self-study in December 2023. A site visit, consisting of a visiting team of ACBSP members, took place in March 2024. The program received the official letter of reaccreditation in May 2024.

Professor of Business and Economics Edward Meyer explained more about the importance of accreditation:

“Program accreditation through organizations like the ACBSP signifies a commitment to excellence, ensuring that a college or university meets rigorous standards of quality and relevance. It enhances the institution’s reputation, attracts top-tier students and faculty, and assures employers that graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the business world. Overall, accreditation validates the educational experience, fostering continuous improvement and innovation in academic programs.”

Each of the seven full-time faculty members of the Department participated in the self-study process. The ACBSP requires that the Mount proves the excellence of its business programs based on seven standards and criteria. Each faculty member was assigned one standard of focus and was responsible for gathering evidence/data and writing an analysis relevant to the standard, based on the guidelines provided by the ACBSP. Associate Professor of Business and Economics Teresita Ramirez then compiled all submissions and completed final editing of the self-study document, serving as the self-study coordinator.

The site visit itself consisted of interviews between the ACBSP visiting team and several business program constituents, including the provost, full-time and adjunct business faculty, undergraduate business majors and MBA students, business program alumnae/i, UMSV Business Advisory Council representatives, the Director for Institutional Research and Assessment, the Registrar, and the directors of advising, career education, and internships.

All of this work was, of course, not done in vain—as reaccreditation was granted for the next ten years, through 2034.

“UMSV has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that they are committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next ten years, just as they have done since 1994.”

Following the official letter of reaccreditation, Associate Professor of Business and Economics and Chair of the Department Rajkumar Kempaiah and Provost Bongiovanni traveled to Miami, Florida for the ACBSP Awards Conference in June.

And, of course, that’s not all!

The evidence-gathering process is always continuing. Faculty members collect data from course surveys, alumnae/i surveys, the senior exit survey, faculty surveys, and more. At the end of each year, the Department meets for its annual Outcomes Assessment and Curriculum Review Retreat. There, the data gathered throughout the year is analyzed. This process prepares the Department for the regular Quality Assurance and Status Report required by ACBSP. The first QASR for this accreditation period is due in February 2028.

Dr. Ramirez is relieved that this current reaccreditation cycle has concluded, but she knows that the Department of Accounting, Business, and Economics still has work to do:

“We continue to focus on improving the quality of our academic programs, our relationship with stakeholders, and our educational support so that we can offer a rigorous educational experience to our students and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.”

—

The Department of Teacher Education began their accreditation process in Spring 2021, when they submitted a self-study proposal to the AAQEP. The process was remarkably comprehensive and collaborative, such that all full- and part-time faculty and staff, current students, alumnae/i, University supervisors, cooperating teachers, and partners were involved.

The self-study itself was a 150-page report, known in AAQEP terms as the Quality Assurance Report (QAR), with hundreds of supplemental evidence documents. It took several years to compile.

“Working on the QAR was an arduous, yet rewarding process that demonstrated how all of our teacher education programs have met the AAQEP standards,” shared Professor of Teacher Education Seonhee Cho.

To begin the self-study process, faculty members in the Department of Teacher Education identified 12 key assessments, which included two external teacher certification exams, three alumnae/i-related surveys and case studies, and seven other internal assessments, that measure current students’ academic performances and clinical experiences. Following the identification of such assessments, faculty members created a database for all program graduates of the past three years and collected and entered the assessment data. Data was then analyzed to create a feedback loop for student learning support and program improvements.

The QAR itself was completed and submitted in Fall 2023—six months prior to the scheduled site visit. During the two-day site visit in April 2024, the visiting team interviewed various teacher education program constituents to verify what was written in the QAR and to collect additional information.

The visiting team members then authored a Quality Review Team Report, which was submitted to the AAQEP (alongside the Mount’s QAR) for commissioner review. Six commissioners cast their votes at the decision-making meeting, which, of course, was a success.

The Mount is also happy to announce the hire of a new Interim Dean of the upcoming School of Education, Dr. Paula Schmidt, who began her tenure just this past month. Although Paula was not present for the reaccreditation process, she shared her remarks and excitement for the years to come:

“Earning accreditation is about much more than just demonstrating compliance and meeting guidelines set by the AAQEP. Having this accreditation confirms that the Mount’s School of Education is committed to meeting high standards, reflecting on processes, and actively engaging in continuous improvement.”

Following notification of a successful reaccreditation, the Mount’s programs in teacher education—including the MS in Early Childhood and Special Education, MS in Childhood and Special Education, MS in Adolescent and Special Education, MS in Special Education, MS in Childhood Education and TESOL, and MS in TESOL—will remain accredited for the next 7 years, until June 30, 2031, at which time the process will begin again!

But, the work doesn’t end there.

In order to maintain accreditation, the Mount’s Department of Teacher Education will need to submit an annual report beginning in 2025. The annual report will document and describe the ways in which the programs continue to monitor students’ learning through various assessments, and how they use those assessment results to ensure quality teacher education. In addition, the Department of Teacher Education will need to work closely and collaboratively with their PK-12 school partners to provide quality clinical experiences.

Dr. Schmidt continued:

“Receiving this recognition serves as a great reminder for students, partners, and other stakeholders that the quality they have come to expect from UMSV’s teacher education program is acknowledged and celebrated by an external quality assurance agency. We look forward to working with AAQEP in the coming years as we continue our commitment to quality teacher education in collaboration with other distinguished AAQEP accredited colleges and universities.”

—

Dr. Bongiovanni shared some concluding remarks:

“Our business program continues to produce graduates who are not only prepared to meet the demands of the global economy, but who lead with integrity and vision as outlined in our University mission. Similarly, our teacher education program remains at the forefront of shaping the next generation of educators, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to inspire and impact students in diverse communities in the footsteps of our founders, the Sisters of Charity of New York.”

The University of Mount Saint Vincent would like to extend congratulations to all involved in both of these reaccreditation processes. Through joint efforts, we continue to ensure that the Mount maintains the highest standards of academic excellence and provides our students with a transformative education that moves them forward in both their lives and their careers.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.