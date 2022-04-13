Biochemistry and Beyond

Dr. Kerrigan Leads Charge to Transform Undergraduate STEM Education Opportunities at Hispanic-Serving Institutions

Mount chemistry professor Pamela Kerrigan, Ph.D., has a string of achievements and well-earned titles that have burnished the College’s reputation along with her own.

In addition to serving as the College’s Director of the Division of Natural Sciences, Dr. Kerrigan is also Councilor for the New York Section of the American Chemistry Society, a distinguished member of the Board of Directors of the international research honor society Sigma Xi, and biochemistry editor of the American Journal of Undergraduate Research—and let’s not overlook the numerous publications and presentations to her credit. But her stunning credentials tell only part of the story.

Not only is Dr. Kerrigan passionate about science and science education, she is equally passionate about her students.

“I love helping students realize their potential by recognizing their strengths and helping them find what they love and want to do with their lives,” she said. “I love seeing the light bulb go off. It makes my day.”

Tobiras (TJ) Whitfield ’21—a recent graduate who was accepted into more than a dozen of nation’s most rigorous dental schools—works closely with Dr. Kerrigan, who remains a teacher, mentor, and friend.

And now, Dr. Kerrigan is engaged in a project that will enable more students than ever to consider—and qualify for—scientific careers.

Last year she and two Mount colleagues were awarded a research grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a program to support and improve chemistry education for underserved minority students. Dr. Kerrigan serves as a co-principal investigator on the grant, along with colleagues Erika Gillette, Ed.D., Assistant Professor of Teacher Education, and Andrea Minei, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry. The three are focused on improving learning outcomes among minority students whose high school preparation in the sciences may be insufficient to support them in their career goals.

The grant, Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), will provide nearly $200,000 in funding for two years. The outcome of the pilot program, launched in January, will be a modular study system designed for students seeking majors and careers in the sciences. If successful, the co-investigators hope to see it replicated for widespread use across the nation.

While it’s still too early to report meaningfully on their progress, the project team is confident, buoyed by early success.

“Our overarching goal is to develop recitation periods, or problem-solving study sessions, tailored for at-risk students,” Dr. Kerrigan explained.

Ten eligible Mount students will be included in the first cohort to work with the supplementary modules. Their participation will continue throughout their first and second years of study in general and organic chemistry.

“Organic chemistry is a very challenging course—for everyone, not just chemistry newcomers like these students,” said Dr. Kerrigan. Chemistry is the gateway to a wide variety of careers in the sciences, she explained, but the foundations must begin in high school. “Many at-risk students weren’t exposed to enough math or science before college, which puts them at a disadvantage.” But these same students are often considering careers in healthcare, so they need to improve their scientific literacy, she said. “We believe that the skills they gain from this program will not only improve their chances of getting into medical or dental school, but will also open their eyes to other kinds of science careers that are just as rigorous and rewarding.”

Dr. Kerrigan with her students Marina Zhinin ’22 and Matthew Jones ’22, who presented their research at the American Chemical Society Spring 2022 conference in San Diego.

This summer, the cohort will take part in a two-week intensive program that will expose them to literature searches and other milestone practices required by the major. “We’re excited to see how these interventions will help the students in their STEM courses going forward,” said Dr. Kerrigan. Additional outcomes will include such intangible benefits as improved student motivation, self-efficacy, problem-solving skills, and the ability to relate course content to real-world problems and careers. At the end of the grant period, the three investigators plan to collaborate on a paper outlining their methods for developing recitation models and slated for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

“After that, if all goes well, the next step will be widespread adaptation in schools, especially Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other colleges and universities with a large percentage of first-generation students,” said Dr. Kerrigan. “We want to attract more students to the science majors, and especially students from diverse backgrounds. These are the students who stand to benefit the most from the work we’re doing.”

