Dedicated and Distinguished

Once Again, Colleges of Distinction Recognizes the Mount as a Leader in Higher Education

June always brings lots to look forward to: warmer weather, sandy beaches, dripping ice cream cones, and relaxing days free from homework for our students. However, at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, June brings something else to look forward to: the release of our annual Colleges of Distinction recognitions!

Once again, we’re thrilled to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent has been named a College of Distinction for the 2025-2026 academic year.

A surprise? No way!

We remain always grateful to Colleges of Distinction for their recognition of the Mount and our place among the most dedicated colleges and universities in the United States with a student-centered approach to undergraduate education. This prestigious designation is only awarded to schools whose commitment to engaged, experiential education sets them apart.

While the University received top honors as a well-rounded institution, we also continued to receive endorsement from Colleges of Distinction in six additional categories: New York, Catholic, Business, Education, Nursing, and Career Development.

What more could we ask for?!

Through our mission, the UMSV is committed to fostering hands-on learning, strong student-faculty relationships, an active campus community, and stellar student outcomes for not just our traditional undergraduate student population—but for all of our learners. In a higher education landscape often dominated by rankings and test scores, we’re honored that the Mount has been recognized for what truly matters: a transformative educational experience.

Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools with badges for their successful implementation of high-impact educational practices. Unlike traditional ranking systems based on numerical data, Colleges of Distinction’s rigorous selection process involves extensive research and detailed interviews with institutions, accepting only those that adhere to their Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Colleges of Distinction identifies institutions that make a meaningful impact on students’ lives, not just ones that fight their way to the top of rankings lists.

As President Susan R. Burns, PhD always says: “We meet our learners when, where, and how they need us—always.”

And—for Colleges of Distinction—that couldn’t be more evident.

“The University of Mount Saint Vincent has crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Its programs reflect the kind of innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation.”

Unlike rankings that focus on prestige-driven metrics, Colleges of Distinction highlights schools that champion educational impact. This includes everything from first-year seminars and collaborative projects (like UMSV’s FYE program) to undergraduate research (like our Center for University Research), global learning (like our study abroad programs), and internships (through our Oxley Integrated Advising Program).

Need we say more?

But UMSV’s inclusion on these lists is a result of our commitment to high-impact practices and the personalized support we offer our students throughout their four years and beyond.

“We’ve never believed in ranking schools,” Tyson continued. “Our goal is to celebrate institutions that help students find their place, their purpose, and their potential. UMSV stands out for creating an environment where students thrive not just academically, but as whole people.”

The Mount’s recognition from Colleges of Distinction continues to position us as a leading institution not just in the Bronx—and not just in New York State—but among some of the most high-quality colleges and universities in the nation. It is clear that UMSV is a competitor within the higher education landscape. With a rich history of providing a holistic education that expands far beyond just knowledge, skills, and preparation for work, it’s no wonder we’ve received such prestigious endorsements for nearly two centuries.

And while we agree with Tyson that UMSV certainly “stands out,” we’re deeply committed to showing all our students—from both near and far and at all levels of educational aspiration—all the ways in which we are, in fact, the Right Place on the River.

“At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, our faculty and staff invite students to be true partners in the learning journey—challenging them to reach for high standards while offering unwavering support every step of the way,” said President Burns. “Everyone at UMSV is deeply committed to recognizing each student as a whole person, encouraging them to move all ways forward while celebrating their talents, perspectives, and aspirations both within and beyond the classroom. Our recognition from Colleges of Distinction reflects the vibrant, mission-driven community we are proud to cultivate at the Mount.”

We’ve said it for decades: our undergraduate liberal arts curriculum prepares students to not just find a job, but launch a career.

A college degree remains one of the most powerful tools for advancing one’s future, but in today’s rapidly evolving job market—coupled with increasing hesitation and questioning of the value of higher education—the transition from classroom to career is more complex than ever. Recent graduates—including those from UMSV—face a plethora of challenges, from rising expectations around experience and skills to rigid work structures that don’t always support early-career professionals. Navigating this landscape requires not just education, but preparation, adaptability, and support.

As a recipient of the Career Development badge, the Mount—unlike neighboring colleges and universities—has demonstrated a clear dedication to helping students translate their college experience into meaningful careers.

“Earning a college degree is an important milestone—especially for many of our students who are the first in their families to go to college—but we know that a successful transition to the workforce requires more than a diploma,” explained Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD. “We are proud to offer the tools, resources, and guidance that truly make all the difference for our students.”

Through receipt of the Career Development badge, UMSV has been highlighted for its commitment to integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and dedicated, career-centered staff. Our advisors—both faculty and professional—help students navigate the resources available to them at different stages of their academic journey. This, of course, starts from their first day on campus and continues until they cross the commencement stage.

And while we continue to have some of the most rigorous and top-ranked programs in the region, as a recipient of Colleges of Distinction’s badges in Business, Education, and Nursing, it’s no doubt that our programs stand out.

The Business badge is awarded to schools whose undergraduate business programs balance classroom theory with real-world application, preparing graduates to lead with confidence and integrity. To qualify for this honor, a college or university must demonstrate accreditation, well-rounded curricula, applied learning experiences, and a track record of successful student outcomes. It’s no doubt that students in our School of Business are not only gaining technical proficiency, but also engaging in leadership opportunities, critical thinking, and collaboration in environments that mirror the complexity of the modern workforce. Whether through global business case studies, service-learning initiatives, or capstone projects, UMSV’s business students graduate prepared to shape their futures with purpose.

Additionally, we know that the impact of a great teacher lasts a lifetime, and we’re proud to be aspiring future educators with the experience, knowledge, and values to make that very impact themselves. As a recipient of the Education badge, Colleges of Distinction recognizes the Mount’s proven ability to educate confident, compassionate, and classroom-ready teachers. Our School of Education blends strong academic foundations with real-world practice—which is especially important in today’s high-stakes primary and secondary education landscape. True to our mission, students who study teacher education at the Mount graduate equipped with not only the tools, but the heart to lead diverse classrooms with care.

Likewise, students in our Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing engage in hands-on, ethical, and interdisciplinary training that equips them to excel within the demands of modern healthcare environments. Earning the Nursing badge from Colleges of Distinction proves that UMSV’s nursing curriculum goes above and beyond the standard for nursing education—it is built upon the facets of academic rigor, practical experience, and the development of the whole person. Our future nurses are trained to take decisive action, communicate effectively, and care deeply for their patients, which echoes far beyond the classroom and into every hospital, clinic, or community center they serve.

And while we’re proud to receive endorsement from Colleges of Distinction for these three programs, we encourage our prospective students and their families to explore all the majors, minors, and more the University of Mount Saint Vincent has to offer.

In a time where so many colleges and universities are abandoning who they are and tossing aside the values that are at the core of their missions, we are proud to share that the University of Mount Saint Vincent is even more deeply committed to our call to ecumenism, our foundations in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, and—of course—our students.

“Since our founding by the Sisters of Charity of New York in 1847, the Mount has been steadfast in its commitment to honoring the inherent dignity of every student,” added Dr. Burns. “Through our rigorous and values-driven education—rooted in the Vincentian and Setonian tradition—we empower students to deepen their sense of responsibility to one another and the wider world. Year after year, our continued recognition from Colleges of Distinction affirms both our mission and our dedicated student-centered approach.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

To view the Mount’s profile or to find more information about the programs we offer, visit our Colleges of Distinction webpage.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to recognizing schools across the United States for their exceptional contributions to higher education. Member institutions within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their unwavering focus on providing an outstanding undergraduate experience. Their website offers dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and valuable resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information and to discover how to become a College of Distinction, visit collegesofdistinction.com.