Information on Coronavirus

(COVID-19)

The College is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The health and wellbeing of our community remains the top priority. The College has monitored and will continue to follow all public health advisories and guidance.

Below are updates and communications sent to the College of Mount Saint Vincent community regarding COVID-19:

March 12, 2020

To: Faculty, Administration, Staff and Students

From: Charles L. Flynn, Jr., President

Date: March 12, 2020

Subject: Update regarding Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak, I am writing to update you with the most current information regarding how we will proceed through the end of the semester. All lecture/recitation sections of classes will be meeting online until further notice. Beginning March 23 (immediately following Spring break), all lecture/recitation sections of all classes will meet exclusively on Canvas. Courses will meet in synchronous (real time) format, at their regularly scheduled meeting times. As a reminder, the Helpdesk will be available to all faculty and students who need it. The Library is available and staffed (online and telephone) for faculty and students so that they may continue to use this resource. All students should stay abreast of announcements from their faculty members regarding their courses (including essays and examinations) and from the College via email. Classes that include practicum and/or clinical placements, laboratory, and studio experiences raise complex challenges. In most cases it is not possible to provide online the required in-person experiences that students need and should expect. We are developing solutions to address these challenges and will communicate with you as we do. We will work with students and faculty to plan how and when we will offer those necessarily in-person experiences when we reopen. Those solutions can be determined only incrementally, often only in conjunction with practicum/clinical placement sites and the State. Students and faculty in classes with laboratories, practicum, and clinical placements, and studio work should anticipate that they will have an extended semester in order to fulfill the necessary requirements of their coursework. (More on this in a future Update.) For students currently in internships and student teaching placements, our options are also governed in part by the policies set by individual internship or school sites. The College is working with these sites to ensure that necessary accommodations are made so that students have the requisite experiences. As individual circumstances differ, we will communicate with students individually. All students who need to remain on campus can continue to do so. Students who cannot vacate their residence hall and need campus housing accommodation during this time should complete a Special Housing Request for review by the office of Student Affairs.

Some of you have contacted the College with questions regarding refunds of Room and Board fees. At this time, the College is unable to completely resolve this question, as we know that some students will likely be required to resume or continue coursework after the scheduled end of the semester. We can confirm that students who do not use their Onecard board balance will receive a credit on their fall bill of up to $800 dollars towards the cost of board. For graduating seniors, we are working to determine an equitable way to address remaining balances on cards, but we have many uncertainties, including the implications of needing to continue in laboratories and clinicals after the end of the semester. College policy does not make possible refunds of room charges, both because of the complexities of financial aid towards room and board charges and because of associated expenses already incurred by the College. We remain optimistic that circumstances will improve while we are operating in this way. The College’s plans for Commencement, the Scholarship Dinner, the rededication of the Organ, and scheduled public events like Accepted Student Day (rescheduled for April 26) are going forward. We look forward to students being able to return to campus. When they are able to do so, we will be pursuing the resumption of laboratories, practicum, and clinical placements, internships, and extracurricular activities. Thank you all for your continued collaboration and goodwill. I urge you to continue to observe the preventative guidance to lower your risk of infection, including frequent washing hands, coughing or sneezing into tissues or elbows, and staying home if not feeling well. Anyone who has had direct contact with someone who tests positive for the Coronavirus is obligated to report that information immediately to Human Resources or the Student Affairs office for further guidance. We will send updates routinely to all members of the community over the days and weeks ahead. And please do not hesitate to get in touch with us.

