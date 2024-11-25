Inspiring Tomorrow’s Leaders

Highlights from the Third Annual Center for Leadership Summit

More than 200 students, faculty, staff, and visitors from nearby high schools attended the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s third annual Center for Leadership Summit—this year titled Always Leading. All Ways Forward.—on November 8. Organized by the Center for Leadership (CFL) with support from the CFL Advisory Council, the event featured dynamic speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities to empower future leaders.

The Center for Leadership Advisory Council is co-chaired by several influential leaders at the forefront of the Mount’s mission, including President Susan R. Burns, Michael P. Hoffman, Pamela J. Newman, and John Prufeta.

“Each year, the Summit provides inspiration and resources that encourage students to take charge of their futures,” said Andrew Curiel, Director for the Center for Leadership and emcee for the event. “This year’s enthusiastic turnout showed us that we’re truly making an impact. One of our main goals was to introduce students to the Mount’s many partners, trustees, and thought leaders who might one day make an introduction or become a mentor or even an employer. These access points are so important for success, but they’re not always available to young people.”

Kicking off the day’s events was an inspiring keynote address by Archdiocese of New York Bishop Joseph Espaillat, whose lively humor and personal anecdotes resonated with students. As the first bishop of Dominican descent in the US, and the youngest Catholic bishop, Bishop Espaillat emphasized the role of faith in cultivating effective leaders who can make a positive impact. He encouraged the audience to honor their heritage and integrate their faith into their personal and professional lives.

“God put me here on this earth to make an impact. And the way I’m going to do it is to lead from the front,” Bishop Espaillat shared. “I always tell young people: don’t sit back and let others do the work. You’ve got to be seen. You’ve got to be heard.”

Speaker Alex Jean-Baptiste was up next—one of the Summit’s featured Lessons in Leadership presenters. Alex, the Global Head of Citi Investment Management and Trust Compliance, shared the challenges of being a person of color, an immigrant, and a first-generation college graduate pursuing a law career. When he and his family emigrated to the US from Haiti when he was nine years old, he faced a language barrier and cultural differences that baffled and frustrated his efforts to adapt.

“Imagine being unable to communicate with teachers or even with my peers,” Alex said. Praising the Mount’s pre-law program, he further told the audience: “Keep pushing forward until you overcome. Believe in yourself and your goals. Dream every day, even if you can’t see a way forward. And don’t be afraid to dream big.”

At the interactive Lunch and Learn sessions, Mount students networked with guest speakers and facilitators who provided one-on-one guidance and answered questions. Topics were tailored to address specific skills, such as crafting an elevator speech, building a strong resume, and how to “dress for success.”

High school attendees were treated to a tour of the Mount’s new Seton College space on the fifth floor of Founders Hall and, once gathered in Carson Commons, engaged in a presentation from counselors in the Office of Admission. Topics included information on our UMSV Pathways Programs—the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), TRiO Student Support Services, and the Mount Access Program (MAP)—undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent admission requirements, and, of course, Seton College.

After lunch, Donna M. Wilson took the floor as the Summit’s final Lessons in Leadership speaker. President of Strategic Intersections, LLC, Donna is creative business strategist who has worked with a variety of iconic Fortune 100 companies. She emphasized the essential qualities and mindset of leaders who want to inspire innovation and excellence in their teams.

“Learn how to listen,” Donna stressed. “Most people are only half-listening as they prepare their own response. We need to start listening not just to respond, but to understand.”

With this approach, she emphasized, a leader can cultivate a more cohesive team, one that knows it’s safe to take risks, make mistakes, and innovate without fear of failure.

“This is how we foster a culture of creativity and growth,” said Donna. “And don’t be afraid of setbacks. All leaders have them along the way. But never allow a setback to define who you are as a human being.”

Why invite students from local high schools? Andrew had some insight to share:

“Leaders begin to emerge early, and not just ones who join the student council or become class officers. Inviting area high school students to attend the Center for Leadership Summit exemplifies the Mount’s commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

The day was a resounding success. View more photos from the Summit here!

“We hope participants were able to take away valuable information and inspiration about leadership grounded in values,” Andrew concluded. “And we encourage all students to take advantage of the wealth of resources and mentorship opportunities afforded by the Mount through the Center for Leadership.”

