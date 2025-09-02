Keeping Up With: Seton College

This past May, the University of Mount Saint Vincent celebrated the conclusion of the inaugural year of Seton College, marking a bold step forward in the University’s mission to expand access to higher education to learners of all backgrounds. Seton College was created to provide a supportive, affordable, and high-quality educational pathway for students who want to build a strong foundation for success both in the classroom and beyond. Partnering with the Come To Believe Network, Seton College is only the third of its kind in the nation and the first on the east coast. This initiative reflects the University’s commitment to addressing today’s challenges in higher education while remaining true to its mission of opportunity, service, and academic excellence.

Seton College’s structure was intentionally designed to open doors for students who may not have previously considered a traditional four-year program with the opportunity to earn an associate degree while taking on no debt. With dedicated faculty, staff, and advisors, Seton College offers small class sizes, personalized guidance, and a curriculum that emphasizes both academic skills and professional preparation (students even graduate with a professional credential certificate). This model is not about reducing costs or scaling back programs—it is about reimagining what higher education can look like when it is built around student success.

As Seton College dives into its second operational year and welcomes a new cohort, UMSV is proud to highlight the stories of its students and the impact of its programs from the first year. From building confidence in the classroom to preparing for transfer into bachelor’s degree programs at the Mount or elsewhere, Seton College has quickly become a place where students are supported, challenged, and inspired to pursue their goals.

—

First Cohort of Seton College Students Joins the UMSV Community

In August 2024, Seton College’s very first cohort of students were welcomed to campus with open fins! Students had the opportunity to meet the Seton College staff, got their UMSV ID cards, were presented with MetroCards and campus parking passes, and were equipped with laptops, books, and all the supplies they would need for the semester. President Burns even joined the group on the fifth floor of Founders Hall and snapped one of her famous selfies with UMSV’s newest students!

—

Seton College Space Receives Blessing from Cardinal Dolan

Also in August 2024—on the very first day of Seton College classes—the Mount hosted a dedication and blessing of the new Seton College space on the fifth floor of Founders Hall. His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, blessed Seton College, surrounded by students, faculty, staff, and local community and political leaders. A ribbon cutting of the new space was also celebrated, with a small reception following for invited guests.

—

‘Seton in the City’ Program Brings Students Outside the Classroom

As part of Seton College’s efforts to bring students into the heart of NYC—both their playground and their classroom—the ‘Seton in the City’ program expanded opportunities for Seton College students to engage in the city in their backyard. Students had the opportunity to visit and tour Wave Hill, a public garden and cultural center right here in Riverdale. Students participated in and volunteered at the Tour de Bronx, which included a meet and greet with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. And even chilly December weather didn’t stop students from ice skating at Bryant Park!

—

Career Mixer Events and Workshops Introduced Students to Potential Employers

As part of its Career Services department, Seton College seeks to prepare students for not only short-term job placements, but also long-term career preparedness and exploration. Throughout the year, Seton College hosted a number of events and workshops focused on career readiness. Monthly ‘Career Mixers’ brought potential employers to campus to meet with Seton College Students, and Seton College even hosted several headshot opportunities to update their LinkedIn profiles. As a result of these efforts, several of Seton College students landed part-time jobs with Legoland!

—

Seton College in the News

Seton College garnered the attention of several local and national news outlets throughout the last year, including highlights from News12 the Bronx, the BronxTimes, BronxNet, the Riverdale Press, CBS New York, Patch, and more!

—

Seton College Student Government Launches New Programming

As Seton College students settled into campus and began to get involved, several expressed interest in joining the Student Government Association (SGA)—and Seton College successful earned full representation across campus! Seton College SGA representatives spearheaded new programming initiatives throughout the year, including: organizing a holiday toy drive for children in need, hosting a Black History Month celebration, securing tickets to NYC events like Wicked on Broadway and a New York Yankees Game, and hosting a ‘Women in Leadership Panel’ to celebrate Women’s History Month.

—

Intramural Sports Make Waves in Seton College

In collaboration with UMSV’s Department of Athletics and Recreation and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Seton College organized intramural sports programming for students. Seton College successfully hired student workers to serve as recreation sports managers and sports referees. The ‘Dolphin Dunk’ was a one-day intramural basketball tournament held in March 2025, and the ‘’Phin Bowl’ was an intramural flag football tournament held in May 2025. Students were able to engage in recreational wellness while developing their teambuilding and teamwork skills.

—

Spring Semester Ends with Seton College Students on Top

The first cohort of Seton College students proved that not only could they excel academically within the classroom, but they could also demonstrate exceptional leadership skills on campus and beyond. Nine Seton College students earned a spot on the Dean’s List for Spring 2025—with 82% of all Seton College students in good academic standing. From the Fall 2024 to Spring 2025 semesters, the average Seton College GPA increased by nearly 25% with a retention rate of 85%. Additionally, ten students were inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

—

Second Cohort of Seton College Students Strive for Success

Throughout the Summer, Seton College welcomed 92 new, incoming students into the Summer 2025 Pre-First Year seminar. The four-week program included English and mathematics courses, tutoring, supplemental instruction, and extracurricular programming—all designed to help students earn three college credits and ensure a smooth transition into Seton College. New Student Orientation sessions in June allowed students to receive a comprehensive introduction into campus life. Students also participated in a Summer Service Day, where students explored social justice initiatives and community-based interests.

