Keeping Up With: The School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences

Learn More About Recent News, Recognitions, and Student and Faculty Accomplishments

In January, the University of Mount Saint Vincent announced that it made the strategic step forward to restructure the academic divisions of the University from individual departments to schools—enhancing the Mount’s institutional efficiency and effectiveness in addressing the challenges facing higher education today. This move created six schools under the larger university umbrella, with three serving solely students enrolled in the Undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and three crossing ties between the Undergraduate College and the College of Professional and Graduate Studies.

While each academic department has been preserved—including the appointment of new faculty chairs—the University created positions for a new dean or assistant dean in each of the six schools. It is important to note that this restructuring was not for cost savings, but for organizational efficiency and opportunity. UMSV is proud to be navigating the challenges of higher education without having to cut programs or positions—and that’s significant.

This Summer, we’re eager to highlight news and accomplishments from each of the University’s schools. Next up: the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences

The School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences is a hub of discovery, innovation, and rigorous intellectual engagement. Students and faculty work collaboratively to explore and understand the natural world, applying scientific and quantitative methods to address complex questions and drive progress. The School is home to the Department of Natural Sciences and the Department of Mathematical Sciences, featuring major programs in biology, chemistry, biochemistry, general sciences, mathematics, and data analytics. Whether through laboratory research, fieldwork, scholarly publications, or data-driven analysis, the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences—led by Assistant Dean Pamela Kerrigan, PhD—encourages students to engage in purposeful, evidence-based, and impactful work.

Students studying in the School are equipped with the analytical, problem-solving, and technical skills essential to success in today’s evolving world. The faculty in the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences are active researchers and scholars who integrate cutting-edge discoveries into their teaching. They partner with students in their academic journeys, offering hands-on learning, mentorship, and professional preparation. Many of the part-time faculty in the School are working scientists, clinicians, or industry professionals—further enriching the academic experience and expanding opportunities for students. With close faculty guidance, experiential learning, and a deep commitment to scientific advancement, students graduate prepared to innovate, lead, and make meaningful contributions to their fields.

Keep reading to learn more!

—

Dr. Pamela Kerrigan Selected as ACS Fellow

The American Chemical Society (ACS) recently announced its 2025 Fellows, and the Mount’s very own Professor of Chemistry Pamela Kerrigan, PhD has been selected for the prestigious honor!

The ACS Fellows Program was created by the ACS Board of Directors in December 2008 to recognize members of the ACS for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and the Society. Dr. Kerrigan is one of just 36 Fellows selected for outstanding performance in two categories: contribution to science/profession and contribution to the ACS community.

For her contribution to science/profession, Dr. Kerrigan has been recognized for championing undergraduate research at the chemistry-biology intersection, elevating science literacy, and implementing impactful retention programs that foster academic success and student empowerment at the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

For her contribution to the ACS community, Dr. Kerrigan has been recognized for over 30 years of leadership and service across all levels, including serving in ACS roles as NY Section Chair, Secretary, Councilor, and Faculty Advisor, fostering excellence, mentorship, and professional growth.

Throughout the past year, Dr. Kerrigan worked with the ACS to host the annual Undergraduate Research Symposium for the New York section on April 26. Over 150 undergraduate participants from colleges and universities in the NY area came to the Mount for the event. There were approximately 45 undergraduate student presentations, including a presentation from three Mount students: Tahis Munoz ’26, Raheim Bryant ’25, and Rayshawn Bryant ’25. Dr. Kerrigan was also given the Outstanding Volunteer Service award for the New York section of the ACS at a ceremony also held at the Mount on January 25.

Dr. Kerrigan will be honored, alongside the rest of the 2025 Fellows, at a ceremony in Washington, DC later this August.

—

Natural Sciences Students Conduct Faculty-Led Research

Students in the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences have the unique opportunity to conduct professional research at the undergraduate level alongside dedicated faculty investigators. Some students are sponsored through Title V grants—which provide them with government funding to live on campus during Summer breaks and conduct research—while others are recipients of the Martha E. Fedorko ’56, MD Scholarship, which provides extra funding to students studying natural sciences with exceptional financial need.

Several students and professors shared a little about their experiences throughout the past year:

Yashfa Amer ’26: “Conducting research with Dr. Kerrigan has given me the opportunity to apply lab techniques I’ve learned throughout my undergraduate career while also deepening my understanding and gaining exposure to more advanced methods. As a hands-on learner, this experience has been incredibly valuable, and I’m truly grateful for it. Our work contributes to important advancements in cancer treatment and being part of research with the potential to drive breakthroughs in such a critical field has been both inspiring and motivating.”

Randeeno Burrell ’26: “Participating in research with Dr. Kerrigan was one of the most transformative experiences of my academic journey. Working on cancer-related studies involving porphyrins and liposomes taught me not just technical lab skills, like column chromatography, purification, and using the rotovap, but also the deeper scientific thinking behind each step. It gave me a real understanding of how research connects to patient impact and deepened my passion for science and medicine.”

Professor of Biology Ana Ribeiro, PhD: “Arousals occur throughout the night, occasionally resulting in full-fledge awakenings. These arousals can be measured at the cortical level, observed in the electroencephalogram, and also are observed in peripheral tissues resulting from changes in sympathetic autonomic tone. The relationship between these central and peripheral arousals has been the topic of great research interest, as they could provide details about the neurobiological gating systems that occur during stages of decreased vigilance. Likewise, the variation in the number and timing of arousals among individuals could be indicative of underlying sleep disorders. Our research group—including students Leriangelica Bonilla ’27, Kari Horos ’26, Keona Matsui ’26, Jonel Morel ’26, and Samuel Reine ’28—is studying the number and distribution of these arousals which could reveal clues about the neurocircuitry linking the peripheral sympathetic activating system and central arousal mechanisms, and could potentially lead to modulations of this system to treat disorders or hypo or hyper arousal.”

Lorenzo Salegna ’27: “Gaining experience in a research lab is one of, in my opinion, the most important things I have done so far throughout my undergrad years. To be able to study under a professor in their research lab is truly a gift. I’ve been able to regularly practice and expand upon many skills I’ve learned in my lab classes, as well as gain an entirely new experience and skills that I don’t think I would’ve had in any undergraduate class otherwise. Additionally, these experiences help me to stand out to graduate programs and labs, as well as to begin to prepare for those environments since—depending on the professor—the training gloves of a typical freshman or sophomore lab class may come off as students are taught to be able to prepare their own reactions and solutions while in a research lab, as I was. Overall, I am immensely grateful for the experience and knowledge I was able to gain, and I’m sure it’ll be immensely useful in my future.”

Professor of Biology Robert Suriano, PhD: “My research students—Keona Matsui ’26, Emily Yaker, and Samantha Yaker ’25—were involved in determining the effects of bacterial molecules, such as peptidoglycan and LPS, on the proliferation of breast cancer cells. Ultimately, the research aims to determine if these bacterial molecules mentioned above increase the aggressiveness of breast cancer. Also, this research seeks to provide additional information regarding the human micro biome, and how it interacts with cells, both cancerous and non-cancerous, in our bodies.”

—

Natural and Mathematical Sciences Alums Find Success

Several recent alums of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences have found success in graduate school or their professions following graduation from the Mount. The following alums shared a little of their accomplishments:

April Brooks ’21: Dr. April Brooks, PharmD earned her doctor of pharmacy and her master’s in pharmacogenomics and personalized medicine from Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA. She will begin her residency at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Ohio.

Rahiem ’25 and Rayshawn Bryant ’25: Brothers Rahiem and Rayshawn Bryant will both be attending Mercy University to pursue a doctor in physical therapy.

Tavee Chin ’19: Dr. Tavee Chin, DDS has accepted a new position as Chief Dental Resident at NYU Langone Health.

Nicole Desouza ’19: Dr. Nicole Desouza, PhD graduated with her doctor of philosophy from New York Medical College.

Randolph Medina ’25: Randolph Medina will pursue a master’s in physician assistant studies here at the Mount.

Elsean Santos ’24: Elsean Santos will be attending New York Medical College to pursue a degree in clinical laboratory sciences.

Veronica Sevivas ’22: Dr. Veronica Sevivas, DPT earned her doctor of physical therapy at New York Medical College.

—

Dr. Victor Miroshnikov Publishes Two Articles

Associate Professor of Mathematics Victor Miroshnikov, PhD recently published two articles in the American Journal of Computational Mathematics. The first, titled “Theoretical Quantization of Exact Wave Turbulence in Exponential Oscillons and Pulsons,” was published in June 2024. The second, titled “Random Oscillatory and Pulsatory Models in Elliptic Functions,” was published in February 2025.

Read the abstracts here and here.

