Leadership for the Common Good

Miss Universe & Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation President Slated as Keynote Panelists for CMSV’s Inaugural Leadership Summit

Next week, Mount Saint Vincent kicks off a new year of growth and outreach though its highly anticipated Leadership Summit:

Leadership for the Common Good: Health Equity and Social Justice

Thursday, October 27 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Smith Hall

For years, the College has featured renowned leaders from a wide variety of businesses and industries, covering topics anchored in leadership and, of course, our mission. We’ve welcomed attendees from the greater New York area, as well as students, alumni, trustees, and members of the faculty and administration, for various executive leadership programmatic initiatives, including noteworthy keynotes, workshops, panels, and speaker series.

This year is no different.

The schedule for the inaugural event will feature distinguished speakers and expert panelists, including Miss Universe and the President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, who will explore various facets of health equity and social justice—and will also officially launch the 2022-2023 season of programs and opportunities offered by one of the College’s newest initiatives, the Center for Leadership.

With a necessary focus on health equity, the Summit will befittingly shine a spotlight on the Mount’s newest additions to its robust array of programs in the health professions. Such offerings (including the new PA program—the only program of its kind registered in the Bronx), along with health-related programs in other disciplines—including nursing (with undergraduate, graduate, and accelerated tracks), family nurse practitioner, and healthcare management—widen the opportunities for students wanting careers that address the complex and pervasive mosaic which is healthcare today.

“Future leaders in the healthcare sector must bring sharpened skills to their careers in the traditional areas of business practice,” said Lynne Bongiovanni, Ph.D., Provost and Dean of the College. “The health sciences—including medically robust offerings in nursing, family nurse practitioner, physician assistant studies, and even an online MBA in healthcare management—constitute a major strength at Mount Saint Vincent. We have witnessed tremendous growth in our rigorous, highly competitive programs, resulting in a track record of turning out exceptional healthcare professionals. We knew it was time to bring together the leaders of today with our community to highlight the issues that impact health equity.”

Our keynote panel and conversation will be led by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, and John Damonti, President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation—two exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Harnaaz Sandhu draws her inspiration from her mother, who struggled against patriarchal attitudes and limitations to become a successful gynecologist. During her youth, she accompanied her mother on medical missions to poor areas to address women’s health and menstrual hygiene. Today, Ms. Sandhu is a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment in areas of health, education, and career choices. She is also an actor—and hopes in any roles she takes she can break stereotypes.

John Damonti has served as President of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation since 1993. He has more than 30 years of experience working in the areas of health policy, government affairs, and social responsibility. The mission of the BMS Foundation is to seek innovative approaches to reducing health disparities by strengthening community-based healthcare worker capacity, medical care, and community-based supportive services, and by mobilizing communities to fight disease.

The Summit will also welcome:

Bishop Edmund James Whalen for the opening presentation, The Catholic Intellectual Tradition in Today’s World: Leading with Faith and Reason*.

for the opening presentation, The Catholic Intellectual Tradition in Today’s World: Leading with Faith and Reason*. Dan Reingold , President and CEO of RiverSpring Health, and Pat Tursi , CEO of Elizabeth Seton Children’s, for a healthcare panel.

, President and CEO of RiverSpring Health, and , CEO of Elizabeth Seton Children’s, for a healthcare panel. Matthew Archibald , Ph.D., Assistant Professor and Director of the Fishlinger Center, for a presentation alongside other Mount faculty experts on health equity in education and academic research.

, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and Director of the Fishlinger Center, for a presentation alongside other Mount faculty experts on health equity in education and academic research. Pamela J. Newman, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of PJN Strategies LLC, and former trustee Michael P. Hoffman, Chairman Emeritus and Founder of Changing Our World, Inc., for a presentation culminating the day’s theme on leading for the common good through equity and the Golden Rule.

Carrying out the mission of the Center for Leadership is a multi-disciplinary undertaking supported by members who represent every aspect of the College—and the Summit is a direct result of their efforts. Among these partners exists a remarkably influential Advisory Council, co-chaired by:

Created to provide intentional leadership opportunities which will strengthen in our students an understanding of how to manifest the best of themselves as engaged members of our community, the Center is multi-faceted.

“The Center for Leadership’s mission is to provide opportunities for students to recognize their own potential and to use that discovery to create more meaningful and impactful engagement at the College—and beyond,” said Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, Ed.D., Dean of the Undergraduate College. “The ability for our students to hone in on leadership skills, coupled with the support from our Oxley Integrated Advising Program, begins on day one and carries through to graduation. We’re looking forward to further expanding our programming and mentorship experiences at the Mount, bringing our community together with exemplary industry leaders through the new Center.”

On All College Day, as campus prepared for the Fall 2022 semester, Dr. Burns announced a strategic plan that will expand the reach and outline the objectives of the Center for Leadership going forward—something the College is especially excited to do, beginning with what will be a most informative and innovative Summit.

We hope you’ll join us on October 27 for a day of energizing, inspiring engagement through discussions and workshops in leadership and professional development. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged—please contact us today to secure your spot.

Unable to make it to campus? Tune in live for our morning coverage—from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.—and afternoon stream—from 1:15 to 3 p.m.—of the event.

*First in a series of discussions on the “Role of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition in Today’s Society.” Included in the Center for Leadership’s annual summit by Joan Moran, a Mount Saint Vincent alumna and former Board of Trustees Chairperson, in memory of her father, Deacon John R. Maloney, in recognition of his lifelong service to God and to others.

About the College of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the College of Mount Saint Vincent offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational and career opportunities of New York City, the College equips students with the knowledge, skills and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment and leadership in the 21st century.