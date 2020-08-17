Mount Awarded $1.6 Million TRIO Federal Grant

U.S. Department of Education Funding Enhances Network of Academic Support

Mount Saint Vincent has done it again!

The College has been awarded a $1.6 million TRIO Student Support Services grant from the United States Department of Education. The grant will provide funding annually over five years in support of the College’s efforts to promote educational, professional, and cultural enrichment to its TRIO scholars.

Take it from Mario Introna ’22: “Being a TRIO scholar has had a positive impact on me as a student. TRIO gave me the opportunity to be a peer leader and mentor—both of these opportunities have helped me develop better leadership skills and hone my communication skills.”

This grant—which will run through the summer of 2025—is a renewal. It will continue to enhance academic performance, retention, and graduation rates through comprehensive support services provided to selected first-generation college students, students with disabilities, and/or students with significant financial need.

The College has been receiving TRIO funding since 1997 and offers a coordinated network of academic support as well as career development and cultural enrichment services that enhance academic performance and graduation rates.

Mount students do excellent academic work and launch exceptional careers—from medicine to business, and social services to market research. And the TRIO grant makes it possible for the College to expand the support that helps students to get over academic speed bumps, formulate plans, and pursue effective strategies for success.

