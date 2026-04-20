Mount Made: From First ‘Hello’ to Forever

Two Alums Launch More Than Just Their Careers at UMSV

At the University of Mount Saint Vincent, our students come from every borough and beyond to discover their purpose, pursue their passions, and build lifelong connections here at the Right Place on the River. For Tobiras “TJ” Whitfield ’21 and Genesis “Gen” Torres ’20, the Mount became something even more profound: the place where friendship blossomed into love, and where two futures in healthcare—and one life to share—began.

Their story starts, fittingly, in the Elizabeth Seton Library. TJ still remembers the moment he first saw Gen during his freshman year.

“She was, quite literally, frolicking down a hallway of the Science Hall,” he recalled.

Drawn in by her energy, he later gained the courage to approach her in the library as she studied alone. Gen remembers the moment just as vividly.

“I thought he was going to ask me if he could share the table to study,” she said. “But he had no books—he just said ‘Hi!’ with the biggest smile.”

That simple hello became the foundation of a deep friendship—one rooted in shared ambition, curiosity, and a growing sense of belonging at the Mount.

From their earliest days on campus, both TJ and Gen immersed themselves in the academic and co-curricular opportunities that define the Mount experience. For TJ, the transition into college life was shaped by his involvement as a TRiO Scholar, where he credits the TRiO Summer Program—designed to support first-year students academically, socially, and personally before they start their college journey—with his smooth transition.

“The TRiO Summer Program helped facilitate a successful transition into college,” he shared, laying the groundwork for the discipline and growth that would follow.

A biology major, TJ quickly became an active member of the Science Club and Mount MDs, where he found not only academic enrichment, but a close-knit community of peers who challenged and supported one another. Through workshops, mentorship, and hands-on opportunities, TJ strengthened his understanding of the sciences and gained valuable insight into careers in healthcare. His leadership skills flourished as well—first as treasurer of Mount MDs, and later as president during his senior year—roles that allowed him to mentor younger students while sharpening his own vision for the future.

Beyond student organizations, TJ also served as a peer leader within the Division of Natural Sciences, guiding first-year students through their own transition to college life. It was an experience that reflected one of the Mount’s core values: lifting others as you, yourself, grow alongside them.

For Gen, the Mount offered an equally transformative experience—one that blended academic rigor with service, spirituality, and self-discovery. As a biology major, she immersed herself in research, working alongside faculty mentors on projects ranging from genetic studies using fruit flies to testing evolutionary hypotheses. These hands-on experiences deepened her scientific curiosity and prepared her for the demands of graduate study.

Outside the lab, Gen was deeply engaged across campus life. As a TRiO Scholar (alongside TJ) and Seton Service and Leadership Scholar, she benefited from a network of support that nurtured her growth not only as a student, but as a person. She also found joy and expression through dance, performing with the Dolphin Dolls and FLAVA during her senior year.

But it was service that played a central role in her Mount experience. Through volunteer work across Manhattan and the Bronx, Gen connected her academic pursuits to a greater purpose, strengthening both her faith and her commitment to helping others.

“It fed my spirit,” she reflected.

Together, their time at the Mount was defined not just by individual achievement, but by the relationships that shaped them along the way. Faculty mentors became lifelong guides, offering not only academic instruction, but encouragement, accountability, and belief in their potential. Classmates became family—study partners, collaborators, and friends who remain an important part of their lives today.

But, most importantly, it was within this environment—one that emphasizes goodness, discipline, and knowledge—that TJ and Gen’s own relationship took root.

They began dating during TJ’s junior year and Gen’s senior year, carrying their relationship with them as they stepped into the next chapter of their lives: graduate school. Gen pursued her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Long Island University, while TJ embarked on his journey toward a Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University at Buffalo (you might remember that TJ actually got into all 15 dental schools he applied to back in 2021!).

Not seeing each other in class every day wasn’t easy. For long stretches, their relationship became long-distance, defined by demanding schedules and relocations across New York State.

“We spent many weeks, even months at a time apart,” TJ shared.

But what could have strained their connection instead strengthened it. They adapted, finding creative ways to stay close—studying together over FaceTime, watching movies in sync, and even falling asleep on the phone together after long days.

Yet, through it all, communication, honesty, and vulnerability became the pillars of their relationship. And, as Gen reflected, their shared faith remained at the center:

“We supported one another with what it truly means to love—with kindness, patience, and without boundaries.”

Today, both TJ and Gen are thriving in impactful healthcare careers—serving their communities right here in New York City—shaped by the same passion that first brought them to the Mount.

TJ is completing a General Practice Residency with NYU Langone Dental Medicine, soon continuing into a specialized prosthodontics program. His work focuses on restoring not only dental health, but confidence and quality of life.

“My favorite part of my job is being able to provide instant relief and transform someone’s smile,” he said.

Gen serves as a certified Physician Associate at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, working in transplant medicine. Her role places her at the forefront of life-changing care, supporting patients through some of their most vulnerable and transformative moments.

“I love being part of a new chapter in my patients’ lives,” she shared.

Despite the intensity of their careers, they continue to prioritize what has always grounded them: each other, their families, and the values instilled during their time at the Mount.

Both credit the University not only for preparing them academically, but for shaping who they are as people—and as partners.

“The Mount helped instill critical virtues within us, including humility, discipline, and charity,” TJ reflected. “These are things we carry into our relationship every day.”

Gen agrees.

“The Mount taught us more than academics—it taught us how to persevere, how to push beyond our limits, and how to love others as we want to be loved,” she said.

And now, their Mount Made story has come full circle in the most unforgettable way.

Under the guise of returning to campus for photos to accompany this very feature, TJ and Gen made their way back to the University of Mount Saint Vincent on a beautiful Spring afternoon in April. But what Gen didn’t know was that the visit held a deeper purpose.

As the sun began to set over the Hudson River, TJ led Gen to the grand white porch in the center of Founders Hall, a quiet and picturesque spot overlooking the Palisades. In a moment that reflected both where they began and where they are headed, he got down on one knee and asked Gen to spend the rest of her life with him.

She—of course—said yes!

With the golden light of sunset surrounding them and the campus that first brought them together as their backdrop, the proposal became more than a celebration—it was a tribute to their journey. The Mount, which had shaped their paths as students, professionals, and partners, once again became the setting for one of the most important moments of their lives.

As they look ahead to this next chapter, TJ and Gen carry forward not only the love they’ve built together, but also the values, friendships, and sense of purpose they first cultivated at the Mount—a place that will forever be part of their story.

What began as a simple ‘Hi’ in the campus library has grown into a life together rooted in shared purpose, service, and love.

“The Mount has been such a pillar in our lives,” they said together. “It’s where we planted seeds—where our story began.”

And today, that story continues—all ways forward.

Are you Mount Made? Do you know other alums carrying out the mission of the University? Let us know—we’d love to share how the Mount helped launch your career. Contact us to be featured!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.