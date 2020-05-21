Professor Leads Exploration of Italian-American Culture

Dr. David Aliano Named Editor of the Italian American Review

Esteemed Mount Saint Vincent professor David Aliano was recently named editor of the Italian American Review, adding another impressive feat to his extensive resume. Dr. Aliano currently serves as Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and Associate Professor of Italian and History.

Dr. Aliano was unanimously selected by the journal’s committee. His term as editor will begin in January 2021 until December 2023.

“I am honored to be named as the next editor of the Italian American Review and I welcome the opportunity to return to the journal that first introduced me to the field of Italian American studies,” Dr. Aliano said. “I am especially looking forward to engaging directly with the innovative interdisciplinary scholarship that the journal publishes. Drawing upon my area of expertise in the culture and history of Italy and its diaspora, I hope to highlight as editor the important work that is being done in the field and its relevance to the wider study of migration, race and ethnicity, and transnational identity.”

Dr. Aliano has contributed to a number of publications focusing on the Italian culture over the course of his career. Mussolini’s National Project in Argentina, American Travel Encounters with Fascist Italy, and Citizenship and Belonging: The Case of the Italian Vote Abroad are only three pieces of published content on his ever-growing list of books, articles, reviews, and presentations that he has created over the last 15 years.

Dr. Aliano’s areas of interest include modern Italy and Latin America, Italian transnational and comparative studies, and national and ethnic identities, among other topics. He’s also worked as an editor for the previous version of the Italian American Review from 2001 to 2005. Additionally, he had an eight–year stint as associate editor for the Ethnic Studies Review, where he worked side by side with fellow Mount Professor of Humanity and Teacher Education Ron Scapp.

