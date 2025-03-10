Provost Bongiovanni Announces New Assistant Deans

Michelle Scollo, Pamela Kerrigan, and LinDa Saphan to Join Fellow Academic Deans in Leading the University’s New Schools

Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, together with the entire University of Mount Saint Vincent community, is proud to announce that three long-standing and dedicated members of the Mount’s faculty have been appointed as the founding assistant deans of the University’s new school structure.

Michelle Scollo, PhD will serve as the Assistant Dean of the School of Humanities, Communication, and Art. Pamela Kerrigan, PhD will serve as the Assistant Dean of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences. And LinDa Saphan, PhD will serve as the Assistant Dean of the School of Social Sciences.

Last semester—following the institution’s move to university status in January 2024—Dr. Bongiovanni announced that the University of Mount Saint Vincent would be taking on a new academic organizational structure. The new structure highlights the creation of three new undergraduate academic schools that will join the existing Schools of Business, Education, and the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, which serve both undergraduate and graduate students. Within the three new undergraduate schools, faculty members will hold separate roles as assistant deans and department chairs, each with specific duties designed to support strategic goals.

“This reorganization is a significant step forward in enhancing the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s efficiency and effectiveness in addressing the challenges facing higher education today,” Dr. Bongiovanni explained. “In light of the numerous challenges facing institutions of higher education, it is crucial to include faculty in more administrative roles in our strategic decision-making processes. Their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we navigate these complexities.”

The new assistant deans will be responsible for overseeing specific academic areas, supporting faculty development, and contributing to strategic decision-making processes. In contrast, department chairs will continue to manage departmental operations under the supervision of the assistant deans.

Dr. Scollo, Dr. Kerrigan, and Dr. Saphan will join Ray Pullaro, Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Paula Schmidt, Interim Dean of the School of Education, and Dr. Catherine Sharbaugh, Dean of the Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing, in leading the University’s individual academic schools toward a new era of higher education administration.

—

Dr. Michelle Scollo joined the Mount community in 2011. By accepting her new role as an Assistant Dean, she hopes to help usher in an exciting new moment as the institution grows as a university. Dr. Scollo eagerly jumps at any opportunity to work with and support her students and colleagues—and she actually enjoys working on policy to help move organizations all ways forward—so all the details neatly fell into place.

The School of Humanities, Communication, and Art will consist of the following departments: Art, Communication, and Media; English; History; Modern Languages and Literatures; Philosophy and Religious Studies; and Interdisciplinary Studies.

“The small class sizes and personalized attention, support, and mentoring faculty offer students sets us apart from other area institutions as we lead students on a path toward success,” Dr. Scollo remarked. “We continually rank high for the value of our education and the social mobility of our alumni. Students know their professors—you are not a number—and we actively teach, mentor, and support students.”

Dr. Scollo points out that the students enrolled in programs within the School of Humanities, Communication, and Art are highly creative. Programs are innovative and cutting-edge and combine interdisciplinary work in their coursework, scholarship, and extracurricular activities. They also enjoy the benefit of state-of-the-art labs and studio spaces, as well as internship programs and opportunities in New York City.

Describing her students in one word, Dr. Scollo shared: changemakers.

“They are changing their lives and the lives of people in their communities, their families, and the world. They are using their knowledge and skills gained at the Mount, combined with their compassion and commitment to service at the center of a Mount education, to make a difference.”

Whether she is teaching, advising, or mentoring students, conducting research with students or sharing it with them, chairing the Faculty Senate and General Faculty Council, or serving as the Assistant Dean of the School of Humanities, Communication, and Art, Dr. Scollo is certainly keeping the Mount’s mission at heart.

“My students see that I actively serve the Mount and my academic field—and I think that helps inspire them,” said Dr. Scollo. “Additionally, as an Ethnographer of Communication and Cultural Discourse Analyst, my work encompasses ‘an understanding of our common humanity’ and ‘a commitment to human dignity’ within our Mission, which informs how I teach and my research program.”

As for the future of the School of Humanities, Communication, and Art? Dr. Scollo is eager to work with her innovative, passionate, and brilliant students and colleagues and see the important work that they will produce. New programs and partnerships, pointing the way to how the humanities, communication, and art can be combined into groundbreaking work, will prepare students for the future. And real-world applications of coursework, networking, career mentors, and events will pave the way for their success.

—

Dr. Pamela Kerrigan has been a staple of the University’s chemistry programs for over three decades. She eagerly said ‘yes’ to taking on this new role in an effort to lead an experienced, talented, and dedicated group of colleagues—all committed to student success. She hopes to guide and develop the University’s programs in the natural and mathematical sciences, ensuring that they maintain their rigor while keeping abreast of advances in science and technology.

The School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences will consist of the Department of Biology, Chemistry, and Biochemistry and the Department of Mathematics and Data Analytics.

“Our natural and mathematical sciences programs are distinct because of our emphasis on undergraduate education where, due to our small classes, we get to know students individually,” said Dr. Kerrigan. “Scientific training is, in some respects, an old-fashioned apprenticeship and our faculty-student ratio enables maximum interaction. Studies have shown that student-faculty interaction beyond the classroom is fundamental for student retention and success. In addition, students have the opportunity to do research with faculty and to present their projects at regional and national scientific conferences, which gives our students a competitive edge.”

Over her tenure, Dr. Kerrigan has motivated her colleagues to continuously incorporate scientific and technological advances into their curricula and utilize new and effective pedagogical approaches while maintaining a commitment to providing an excellent education that addresses the whole person as envisioned by the Sisters of Charity of New York. The natural and mathematical sciences faculty have, in fact, been moving all ways forward for many, many years now.

When asked to describe her students in one word, Dr. Kerrigan had a difficult time narrowing it down to just one:

“Our students are motivated, driven, enthusiastic, and dedicated. All of our students are dedicated to making the world a better place to live in—whether becoming a researcher, physician assistant, doctor, dentist, or engaging in another fulfilling career.”

As for her most rewarding experience (thus far) from her time at the Mount, Dr. Kerrigan shared that she appreciates seeing her students grow intellectually and fulfill their career goals in healthcare, education, research, conservation, business, and other fields. She also tries her very best to keep in touch with alumni, and seeing where they are today is her best reward.

Recently, Dr. Kerrigan received the Outstanding Service Award for the New York Section of the American Chemical Society—and she had two former students attend the ceremony to celebrate her achievements.

When looking toward the future of the School of Natural and Mathematical Sciences, Dr. Kerrigan hopes to continue training the next generation of scientists so they can work to solve emerging issues affecting human society, whether in medicine, energy production, or conservation of biodiversity.

—

Dr. LinDa Saphan first joined the Mount’s faculty in 2013 and she is deeply committed to serving the Mount Saint Vincent community of learners. By taking on this role as an assistant dean, she hopes to further support both faculty and students. As a sociologist, her deep understanding of the unique UMSV campus culture equips her to guide the School of Social Sciences all ways forward.

The School of Social Sciences will consist of the Department of Psychology and the Department of Sociology and Public Policy.

“When comparing the Mount’s programs in the social sciences to neighboring competitor institutions, what sets UMSV apart are the unique opportunities for students to collaborate with faculty on research,” Dr. Saphan explained. “Thanks to our small campus environment, the quality of student research is exceptional, often leading to conference presentations and even publication in peer-reviewed journals—a rare and valuable achievement for an undergraduate program. Through research methods and theories taught in our social science disciplines, our students gain hands-on experience and practical tools to better understand how the world works.”

Dr. Saphan has turned to the inspiring work of the Sisters of Charity in ‘responding to the signs of the times’ to motivate her as she steps into her new role and continues to give back to the community.

“True to the spirit of the Sisters of Charity, I am committed to fostering holistic development—not only for our students, as they grow into well-rounded individuals throughout their college journey, but also for our faculty and staff, who deserve unwavering support. It is a privilege to serve and contribute to the growth and success of our entire community.”

Dr. Saphan was also asked to describe her students in one word, which she shared is: inquisitive.

“It begins with a simple curiosity—a desire to understand how things work. From there, the analytical aspect emerges as students start to question everything around them. They continue to explore, driven by the desire dive deeper and deeper.”

Across her tenure at the Mount, Dr. Saphan is still amazed by the work of her students. She shared that there’s nothing quite like seeing the expressions on students’ faces when they finally grasp a lesson or understand the purpose behind challenging weekly assignments! She shared that it’s in those moments—when they recognize their own progress and feel a deep sense of pride in earning their grades or achieving their degree—that everything feels worthwhile.

“Sometimes, it happens during a lesson, at the end of the semester, or even at Commencement. Those moments bring tears to my eyes. I feel proud to be part of their journey. And I’m excited to see how I can continue to help usher the School of Social Sciences into the future.”

—

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Scollo, Dr. Kerrigan, and Dr. Saphan into their new roles, and I am eager to continue to collaborate with them and their colleagues as we move all ways forward as one of our region’s leading universities,” Dr. Bongiovanni reflected.

Congratulations again to our new Assistant Deans!

