Recap: Commencement Weekend 2025

Relive All the Celebrations With the Class of 2025!

You did it, Class of 2025!

From all of us at the Right Place on the River: we’re so proud of your accomplishments and can’t wait to see how you’ll continue to move all ways forward in your lives and careers.

Commencement Weekend 2025 was certainly one for the books, and we’re grateful to all who celebrated with us from May 15-17, 2025.

We kicked off the Weekend’s events on Thursday afternoon with our Final Bow Senior Champagne Toast, hosted by the Office of Alumnae/i Relations and Giving. Members of the Class of 2025 gathered in the President’s Reception Room to toast to their four years at the Mount—hearing from both classmates and staff members. With glasses raised (and cupcakes in hand!), our soon-to-be grads reminisced on their educational journeys and said ‘cheers’ to the years ahead.

Later Thursday evening, students graduating from the College of Professional and Graduate Studies got ready for their turn to cross the Commencement stage. With a growing number of professional and graduate students—including those graduating from the Physician Assistant Program, Accelerated Nursing Program, and our various online master’s and professional degree programs—the ceremony was held for the first time under the white tent on the campus’ Great Lawn.

Over 550 graduates received their academic hoods and degrees—constituting a record-breaking number of professional and graduate alums. Although humid, the rain held off—and sunshine even began to peek through the clouds as the ceremony wrapped up! What a way to start the weekend.

On Friday, the spotlight turned to the soon-to-be graduates from our Undergraduate College. Gathering in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, nearly 200 candidates for undergraduate degrees lined the center aisle of the Chapel as they received their academic hoods. Following the Hooding Ceremony, the Baccalaureate Mass was celebrated by UMSV Campus Chaplain Fr. William Cain, SJ. Music from our Roosevelt Opus IV organ rang out and members of the UMSV Community Choir sang joyfully as our graduates gathered for the last time for Mass in the Chapel.

Then, after a brief intermission, graduates receiving academic awards and honors gathered with their families—and members of our faculty and administration—for the Honors Convocation. Here, each academic department presented their medals and awards. Students graduating from the Honors Program and Seton Service and Leadership Program were also recognized, as well as those students graduating with academic honors (cum laude, magna cum laude, and summa cum laude). The ceremony concluded with recognition of all the students who have been inducted into national honor societies.

After a brief night of sleep (or maybe lack thereof for our excited graduates!), nearly 2,000 people gathered on our Riverdale campus for our 113th Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony. Once again gathering under the white tent on the Great Lawn, prayers to Saints Vincent de Paul and Elizabeth Ann Seton once again were heard as the rain held off. Our graduates marched down the hill and down the Centennial Steps and were greeted with resounding cheers and applause as they entered the tent to Pomp and Circumstance.

Tangible excitement could be felt in the air, and President Susan R. Burns, PhD shared some words of wisdom with our students in her welcome address:

“As University of Mount Saint Vincent students, you engaged in the search for truth, wisdom, and knowledge. As University of Mount Saint Vincent graduates, you now fully understand that the search for truth, wisdom, and knowledge is never complete. Instead, you understand that you must build upon what you have learned at the Mount—this Right Place on the River—to continue your learning journey toward success in your careers and your lives.”

The Class of 2025 also holds a special place in Dr. Burns’ heart, as they were the first class to enter the University under her presidency—and thus the first class she was able to see move all ways forward from their time as freshman to the day of their Commencement.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent was then privileged to be able to bestow an honorary degree—Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa—to our 2025 Commencement Speaker, Luis A. Miranda Jr.

Luis, a political strategist, philanthropist, producer, and advocacy consultant, addressed our graduates and their families:

“It is not a cliche to have a burning desire to help others as we help ourselves. You can do it in many ways—donate to a scholarship fund here at your alma mater; volunteer in your church or community group; vote for those who care about our future; protest injustice; and be there for your friends, your family, and your neighbors. It is time to act. And like my son, Lin-Manuel Miranda, immortalized in his musical Hamilton: history has its eyes on you.”

Luis also evoked the words of the late Pope Francis, encouraging our graduates to love one another and embrace those around them.

Following Luis’ remarks, our graduates were called to cross the stage to receive their diplomas—beginning with the students graduating from our Bridge Program and concluding with our candidates for baccalaureate degrees. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Commencement at the Mount without an official welcome into the Alumnae/i Association from the current Alumnae/i Executive Board President and the singing of our alma mater, The White and the Gold.

We hope our graduates take some time to rest and reflect on all they’ve accomplished. Class of 2025, it’s time to take all you’ve learned and go out into the world to live our motto of extending goodness, discipline, and knowledge everywhere you go.

Just remember that even though Commencement Weekend has come and gone, the celebrations don’t stop here—there’s always a reason to cheer for the white and the gold!

Miss out on this year’s events? Or do you want to relive the moment you (or your friend or family member!) walked across the stage?

Then look no further!

We’ve got you covered—check out photos and livestream recordings from the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s 113th Commencement Weekend below.

Final Bow Champagne Toast

College of Professional and Graduate Studies Commencement Ceremony

Undergraduate College Baccalaureate Mass and Hooding Ceremony

Honors Convocation and Awards Ceremony

Undergraduate College Commencement Ceremony

