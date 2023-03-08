Rize to the Top

Mount Launches New Classes Through Course Sharing Partnership

An English major with a minor in computer science. A business major concentrating in cybersecurity. A psychology major with a minor in web design.

All interesting combinations of fields of study—don’t you agree?

Would you be surprised to find out that there are Mount Saint Vincent students enrolled in these exact degree pathways?

Thanks to course sharing—a relatively new academic innovation—small liberal arts colleges around the nation are able to partner with each other to bring desirable programs to interested students across the disciplines. The Mount is just one of those colleges diving into course sharing programs thanks to a new partnership with the Lower Cost Models for Independent Colleges Consortium (LCMC) and Rize Education.

As a member of the LCMC, the Mount has gained an innovative partnership with Rize Education—an organization helping institutions across the country add new programs and degrees to their catalogues both quickly and affordably. For any college or university (the Mount included), developing a new major or program can cost millions of dollars and takes years of planning to implement into the curriculum. However, through partnerships with organizations like Rize, small, independent institutions—who are often unable to add new programs at sustaining rates—are able to work together to serve students better and offer the courses they want to take.

“We’re proud of our history of delivering a top-notch education in the liberal arts tradition,” said Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD, Provost and Dean of the College. “But, we’re also listening to the constant industry changes occurring in job markets across the world. As a new member of the LCMC, the Mount is helping to further prepare and propel students into the careers they find appealing—giving them access to a broader array of courses through Rize partnership programs.”

And while impacts from the pandemic are still felt across the higher education sphere, the ease, frequency, and flexibility of online delivery modalities has become much more attractive for busy learners. For this reason, courses offered through the LCMC/Rize partnership are delivered in an entirely online format. Institutions that have extra seats in online classes can now offer those seats to students attending other colleges and universities in the LCMC.

The best part?

These courses are taught by stellar faculty members at other institutions and experts in the field—and Mount students get to take advantage of that wealth of knowledge without ever stepping foot outside of Riverdale.

“Students get a Mount degree; they have that inclusive, transformative Mount Saint Vincent experience,” said Gabrielle Occhiogrosso, EdD, Dean of the Undergraduate College. “But they get to dive even deeper into their interests and polish their liberal arts resume with career-focused programs.”

Current LCMC/Rize offerings at the Mount include minors in both web design and computer science, as well as two concentrations within the business administration degree: digital marketing and cybersecurity and information systems. A brand-new major in healthcare administration is also in the works—stay tuned for more information soon!

These specific programs were carefully selected to compliment the Mount’s existing array of majors as a way to both strengthen departments and grow enrollment.

By following market trends in higher education and engaging with cutting-edge collaborations like our membership in the LCMC and partnership with Rize, the Mount is able to continue to find creative solutions to help students not only find jobs, but launch their careers.

