UMSV Partners with Santander US to Expand Student Opportunities

UMSV Awarded $275,000 in Grant Funding from Santander US to Advance Experiential Learning and Entrepreneurship for Students

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is excited to share that it has received a $275,000 grant from Santander US—beginning in 2025 and continuing through 2026—to launch a series of innovative programs within the School of Business that strengthen student learning, community engagement, and career readiness. With support from Santander, the Mount will gain new opportunities in education and entrepreneurship for students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college. Learners will gain meaningful, hands-on experience throughout New York City while contributing to the economic and social vitality of the Bronx and beyond.

“This collaboration is a tremendous honor and a powerful affirmation of the Mount’s commitment to providing students with transformative learning experiences that prepare them for lives of purpose and leadership,” shared President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “We are deeply grateful to Santander US for their partnership and shared dedication to expanding opportunity, fostering innovation, and empowering our students to thrive in a global economy.”

Santander US recently announced the allocation of $13 million in grants to more than 30 colleges and universities across the United States. The funding represents the next phase of Santander’s broader $25 million commitment to education, employability, and entrepreneurship, which supports programs designed to expand access to higher education and create pathways to opportunity.

“At Santander, we believe in creating opportunities that help every student succeed,” said Mike Bruno, Region President, Santander Bank, N.A. “Through our partnership with the University of Mount Saint Vincent, we are proud to support initiatives that provide students with the resources, programs, and experiences that make a meaningful difference in their education and future careers.”

The Mount is thrilled to have been awarded a grant totaling $275,000 to fund six integrated program components that align with Santander’s values of educational advancement, community investment, and economic empowerment. The program components also reflect the School of Business’ holistic approach to preparing students for a rapidly evolving workforce.

“The alignment between the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s mission and Santander’s values of business education and entrepreneurship is both opportune and inspiring,” said Provost and Dean of Faculty Lynne Bongiovanni, PhD. “This partnership allows us to meaningfully extend our reach—deepening student access to impactful learning opportunities, advancing innovation, and strengthening our ties to the Bronx and broader business community.”

—

Each of the six integrated program components is designed to connect academic learning to practical experience while expanding students’ professional networks and fostering entrepreneurial thinking:

Bronx-Based Paid Internship Program

The cornerstone of the grant, this program will provide funding for 15 paid student internships per semester (30 annually) at small businesses and nonprofit organizations—with a focus on organizations located within the Bronx. These placements will offer students real-world experience in marketing, finance, operations, and community engagement while supporting local enterprise growth. Santander’s investment ensures that financial barriers do not prevent UMSV students from pursuing valuable experiential learning opportunities through internships that complement their work within the classroom.

Manhattan Business Exposure Field Trips

Each semester during the funding period, students will participate in guided field trips to major corporations and financial institutions in Manhattan, where they will meet with executives, attend panels, and explore diverse industries. These immersive experiences will be designed to help students connect classroom learning to real-world business practices and envision new possibilities for their careers.

Santander Bank Student Pitch Contest

To nurture creativity and innovation, the Mount will host an annual “Santander Bank Student Pitch Contest,” inviting student teams to develop and present original business ideas to a panel of judges—and welcoming representatives from Santander. The winning team will receive mentorship and represent UMSV at the national ACBSP School of Thought Entrepreneurship Contest. The competition will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing student talent and Santander’s ongoing support of entrepreneurship.

Business Executive Incubator Scholarships

In the second year of the grant period, Santander will provide $25,000 in scholarships to support 25 first-year students accepted into UMSV’s Business Executive Incubator Program, including students transitioning from the Mount’s two-year associate degree program, Seton College, into the School of Business. The Business Executive Incubator Program is designed to accelerate student development through mentorship, project-based learning, and exposure to entrepreneurial ecosystems. These $1,000 scholarships will help offset tuition and material costs, while highlighting Santander’s commitment to expanding access to business education and cultivating the next generation of ethical, purpose-driven leaders. UMSV is committed to continuing these scholarships for students after the conclusion of the grant period.

Student Travel for Exchange Programs

Santander’s support will also fund student travel to exchange programs with partner universities in Chicago, IL, San Antonio, TX, and San Juan, Puerto Rico in the second year of the grant period. These short-term exchanges will immerse students in diverse business environments, fostering cross-cultural understanding and expanding their professional horizons. Grant funding from Santander will ensure that travel costs do not prevent UMSV students from participating in transformative learning experiences.

Employer Networking Events

Santander funding will support employer networking events that connect students with alumnae/i and professionals from a range of industries. Hosted once each Spring and Fall semester and advertised to students as sponsored by Santander, these events will feature career panels, speed networking, and recruitment discussions—equipping students with valuable connections and insights into diverse career pathways.

—

The School of Business, led by Dean Ray Pullaro, will oversee the implementation of these initiatives in collaboration with community and corporate partners.

“Generous grant funding from Santander US will open doors for our students to gain invaluable experience in the field, connect with employers, and develop the skills and confidence to launch their own ventures,” Dean Pullaro shared. “Santander’s investment will not only transform our students’ educational experiences—it will shape the next generation of business leaders who are grounded in purpose, creativity, and community impact.”

Through this partnership with Santander, the Mount becomes part of a distinguished global community of higher education institutions dedicated to expanding opportunity and advancing innovation.

“This partnership represents a shared belief in the power of education to change lives and strengthen communities,” Dr. Burns reflected. “It’s a wonderful example of what happens when mission-driven institutions and corporate partners come together with a common purpose: to make opportunity accessible for all.”

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to take a holistic and inclusive approach to business education—one that integrates community-based partnerships, corporate exposure, entrepreneurial development, and employer engagement. We are eager to advance Santander’s values of educational advancement, economic empowerment, and community investment. Together, UMSV and Santander hope to shape the future of business leadership in the Bronx and beyond—broadening opportunity, deepening community connections, and empowering the next generation of students to learn, lead, and serve with purpose.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), recognized as one of the world’s most admired companies by Fortune Magazine in 2025, with approximately 178 million customers in the US, Europe, and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander’s US businesses, SHUSA is the parent company of financial companies with more than 11,300 employees, 4.5 million customers, and assets of $165 billion in the fiscal year ended 2024. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., Banco Santander International, Santander Securities LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, and several other subsidiaries. Santander US is recognized as a top 10 auto lender as well as a top 10 multifamily bank lender and servicer and has a growing wealth management business. For more information about Santander US, please visit www.santanderus.com.