Where Distinction Meets Purpose

UMSV Recognized by Colleges of Distinction for Excellence in Student Engagement, Career Readiness, and Academic Programs

Summer at the University of Mount Saint Vincent brings plenty to celebrate: memories of Commencement, sunny days overlooking the Hudson, and the excitement of welcoming a new class of Dolphins in the Fall. But there’s another annual announcement that the Mount community looks forward to each year: the release of the Colleges of Distinction recognitions!

We’re proud to share that UMSV has, once again, been recognized by Colleges of Distinction, earning designation as a 2026-2027 College of Distinction and receiving specialized honors among schools in New York, Catholic institutions, and academic recognitions in Business, Education, Nursing, and Career Development.

In a higher education landscape often dominated by rankings and test scores, we’re delighted that the Mount has been recognized for what truly matters: a transformative educational experience.

Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools with badges for their successful implementation of high-impact educational practices. These annual recognitions celebrate colleges and universities across the country that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to student success through four distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Rather than relying solely on rankings or selectivity measures, Colleges of Distinction evaluates institutions based on the quality of the undergraduate experience and the opportunities available to students both during and after college.

“Today’s students are navigating a college landscape shaped by rising costs, rapid technological change, and real uncertainty about the future of work,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “What they need from higher education isn’t just a credential, but preparation for the world ahead. The University of Mount Saint Vincent delivers that through the kind of intentional, high-impact education that equips students for whatever comes next.”

UMSV’s annual recognition as a College of Distinction reflects our success in creating an educational environment where students are active participants in their own learning. Through research projects and presentations, internships, service-learning opportunities, collaborative coursework, and close faculty mentorship, Mount learners are continuously encouraged to connect classroom learning with real-world experiences.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Colleges of Distinction,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “This annual accolade affirms what makes the Mount so special: we are proud to be a student-centered community where academic excellence, personal attention, and meaningful opportunities come together to transform lives. Our faculty and staff are deeply committed to helping our learners discover their purpose, achieve their goals, and become service-oriented leaders in their careers and communities. We are proud to walk alongside our students at the Right Place on the River throughout every step of their educational journey.”

The Mount’s recognition from Colleges of Distinction continues to position us as a leading institution not just in the Bronx, but among some of the most high-quality colleges and universities in the nation. It is clear that UMSV is a competitor within the higher education landscape—especially in a time where students, families, and policymakers are asking harder questions about the real value of a college degree. With a rich history of providing a holistic education that expands far beyond just knowledge, skills, and preparation for work, it’s no wonder we’ve received such prestigious endorsements for nearly two centuries.

“No two students arrive on campus with the same goals, background, or definition of success,” Tyson added. “The institutions we recognize understand that. UMSV has built an environment where students are supported and challenged in ways that translate into real academic, professional, and personal outcomes.”

UMSV’s School of Business was recognized for preparing students to thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving global economy. Students studying accounting, business, and economics at the Mount combine rigorous academics with practical experience, collaborative learning, ethical leadership development, and industry engagement.

“Business students at UMSV aren’t waiting until graduation to do real work,” shared Tyson. “They’re solving real problems, building real relationships, and developing the kind of professional judgment that only comes from experience. That’s what sets this program apart.”

To earn the Business badge, the UMSV School of Business demonstrated excellence in the following areas:

Stability | The School of Business has a long-standing presence, operating for at least 10 years with consistent enrollment and an established number of degrees awarded annually.

| The School of Business has a long-standing presence, operating for at least 10 years with consistent enrollment and an established number of degrees awarded annually. Accreditation | The School of Business holds accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

| The School of Business holds accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). Multidisciplinarity | The School of Business offers majors and minors in three or more distinct disciplines, cultivating both quantitative and qualitative critical thinking, alongside essential soft skills like leadership, public speaking, and information literacy.

| The School of Business offers majors and minors in three or more distinct disciplines, cultivating both quantitative and qualitative critical thinking, alongside essential soft skills like leadership, public speaking, and information literacy. Practical Experience | Students gain hands-on experience through internships and trips to real-world companies.

| Students gain hands-on experience through internships and trips to real-world companies. Collaborative Learning | Students engage in collaborative projects with peers both within and outside of their majors, including case-method teaching, business plan competitions, and cross-disciplinary problem-solving.

| Students engage in collaborative projects with peers both within and outside of their majors, including case-method teaching, business plan competitions, and cross-disciplinary problem-solving. Business Ethics | Undergraduate business programs prioritize ethical reasoning and corporate responsibility, preparing graduates who lead with competency and integrity.

| Undergraduate business programs prioritize ethical reasoning and corporate responsibility, preparing graduates who lead with competency and integrity. Dedicated Advising and Counseling | The School of Business offers high-quality academic and career advising throughout the student journey.

| The School of Business offers high-quality academic and career advising throughout the student journey. High-Impact Practices | Students engage in high-impact learning experiences including research, seminars, writing-intensive courses, collaborative assignments and projects, service-based learning, internships, and capstone courses and projects.

| Students engage in high-impact learning experiences including research, seminars, writing-intensive courses, collaborative assignments and projects, service-based learning, internships, and capstone courses and projects. Industry Connections | Students benefit from robust professional networking through job placements, internships, advisory councils, and networking activities.

Colleges of Distinction evaluates the full arc of a student’s business education from how they enter the discipline as first-year students to how they enter the workforce as graduates. UMSV’s program earned this recognition by demonstrating depth and intentionality at every stage.

UMSV’s School of Education was recognized for preparing future teachers to enter today’s classrooms with confidence, adaptability, and a strong foundation in both pedagogy and content knowledge.

“UMSV School of Education graduates are ready to know their students,” Tyson said. “The empathy, adaptability, and classroom readiness cultivated in these programs will echo through every student they teach.”

To earn the Education badge, the UMSV School of Education demonstrated excellence in the following areas:

Stability | The School of Education has a longstanding presence, operating for at least 10 years with consistent enrollment and an established number of degrees awarded annually.

| The School of Education has a longstanding presence, operating for at least 10 years with consistent enrollment and an established number of degrees awarded annually. Accreditation | The School of Education holds accreditation from the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP).

| The School of Education holds accreditation from the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP). Multidisciplinarity | The School of Education offers students the opportunity to specialize in three or more distinct disciplines.

| The School of Education offers students the opportunity to specialize in three or more distinct disciplines. Practical Experience | Students engage in real-world teaching experiences across urban settings, diverse socioeconomic environments, and schools of varying sizes.

| Students engage in real-world teaching experiences across urban settings, diverse socioeconomic environments, and schools of varying sizes. Non-Education Specialization | Students are required to graduate with a minor, emphasis, specialization, or related credential in a subject they intend to teach, ensuring depth of content knowledge alongside pedagogical skill.

| Students are required to graduate with a minor, emphasis, specialization, or related credential in a subject they intend to teach, ensuring depth of content knowledge alongside pedagogical skill. Dedicated Advising and Counseling | The School of Education provides high-quality academic advising, major-specific guidance, and career counseling tailored to education studies.

| The School of Education provides high-quality academic advising, major-specific guidance, and career counseling tailored to education studies. High-Impact Practices | Students participate in high-impact learning experiences, including research, seminars, writing-intensive courses, collaborative assignments and projects, service- based learning, student teaching, and capstone courses and projects.

| Students participate in high-impact learning experiences, including research, seminars, writing-intensive courses, collaborative assignments and projects, service- based learning, student teaching, and capstone courses and projects. Industry Connections | Students have meaningful opportunities to build professional networks through job placements, internships, advisory councils, and networking activities.

Education students gain extensive classroom experience beginning early in their studies. UMSV’s program earned this recognition by highlighting its student-centered approach to both teaching and learning.

UMSV’s Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing was once again recognized for its longstanding excellence in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“Every patient deserves a nurse who is not only trained, but truly prepared,” Tyson added. UMSV nursing graduates enter the field with the clinical skills, the ethical foundation, and the human compassion that great nursing requires. The communities they serve are fortunate to have them.”

To earn the Nursing badge, the UMSV Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing demonstrated excellence in the following areas:

Stability | The School of Nursing has a strong history, operating for over 10 years with consistent enrollment and a steady number of degrees awarded annually.

| The School of Nursing has a strong history, operating for over 10 years with consistent enrollment and a steady number of degrees awarded annually. Faculty Excellence | Faculty members bring recognized expertise, research contributions, and clinical experience to the classroom, modeling the standard of practice they expect of their students.

| Faculty members bring recognized expertise, research contributions, and clinical experience to the classroom, modeling the standard of practice they expect of their students. Accreditation | The School of Nursing is nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

| The School of Nursing is nationally accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Practical Experience | Students complete mandatory clinical rotations and residency experiences, gaining hands-on preparation for the realities of practice across diverse healthcare settings.

| Students complete mandatory clinical rotations and residency experiences, gaining hands-on preparation for the realities of practice across diverse healthcare settings. High Mastery Rates | A significant percentage of graduates consistently pass standardized licensure exams, including the NCLEX, demonstrating mastery of both knowledge and clinical judgment.

| A significant percentage of graduates consistently pass standardized licensure exams, including the NCLEX, demonstrating mastery of both knowledge and clinical judgment. Dedicated Advising and Counseling | The School of Nursing provides high-quality academic advising, major-specific guidance, and career counseling tailored to nursing students’ needs.

| The School of Nursing provides high-quality academic advising, major-specific guidance, and career counseling tailored to nursing students’ needs. Liberal Arts Exposure | The program is grounded in a multidisciplinary liberal arts curriculum that builds critical thinking, ethical reasoning, cultural competency, and the interpersonal skills that define exceptional patient care.

| The program is grounded in a multidisciplinary liberal arts curriculum that builds critical thinking, ethical reasoning, cultural competency, and the interpersonal skills that define exceptional patient care. High-Impact Practices | Students engage in high-impact learning experiences including research, seminars, collaborative assignments and projects, <service-based learning, preceptorships, and capstone courses and projects.

| Students engage in high-impact learning experiences including research, seminars, collaborative assignments and projects, <service-based learning, preceptorships, and capstone courses and projects. Industry Connections | Nursing students have ample opportunities to build professional networks through job placements, advisory councils, and networking activities.

Nursing students at the Mount develop the clinical expertise, critical thinking skills, and a compassionate approach that defines exceptional patient care. UMSV’s program earned this recognition by preparing graduates for a healthcare environment that never stops changing.

UMSV was also recognized for its commitment to integrating career readiness throughout the student experience. The Career Development badge highlights institutions that ensure professional preparation is woven into every stage of a student’s educational journey.

“The schools that do career development well don’t wait for students to come to them,” Tyson added. “UMSV meets students where they are early, consistently, and across every field of study. That kind of proactive investment in student futures is what this recognition is built to honor.”

Colleges of Distinction evaluated UMSV on its delivery of career-centered programming across the following areas:

Integrated Career Exploration and Preparation

Accessible Programs and Training

Dedicated, Career-Centered Staff

From personalized career advising in the UMSV Advising Center to internship opportunities and employer partnerships in the Dolphin Tank, UMSV equips students with the tools and experiences necessary to navigate the transition from college to career.

For President Burns, our Colleges of Distinction recognitions reflect the Mount’s enduring mission and the impact of our work.

“At the Mount, we believe that higher education should open doors, expand possibilities, and empower students to make a difference in the world. Rooted in the enduring legacy of the Sisters of Charity and our Vincentian-Setonian tradition, we are committed to educating the whole person and preparing students to lead with compassion, integrity, and purpose. These distinctions recognize the dedication of our entire community and reinforce our commitment of providing an education that prepares students not only for successful careers, but for lives of service, leadership, and meaningful impact.”

Congratulations to all at the University of Mount Saint Vincent!

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to recognizing schools across the United States for their exceptional contributions to higher education. Member institutions within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their unwavering focus on providing an outstanding undergraduate experience. Their website offers dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and valuable resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information and to discover how to become a College of Distinction, visit collegesofdistinction.com.