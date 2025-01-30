First Cohort of Physician Assistant Students Completes Degrees

New Generation of Healthcare Professionals Prepares to Enter the Workforce

It’s a season of firsts for the University of Mount Saint Vincent’s Physician Assistant (PA) Program: the first cohort of students—in the first registered PA program in the Bronx—have earned their white coats upon completion of the Program.

The 28-month program enrolled its first cohort of students in August 2022—a bold and intrepid group of future practitioners who bravely said ‘yes’ to treading where no other student had trodden before. With provisional accreditation from ARC-PA, the national accreditor for physician assistant programs in the U.S., a remarkable first cohort set out on their studies. Nearly two and a half years later, 47 students have completed the requirements for their degree.

All that stands between them and the field is a passing score on the National Commission of the Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE).

Gail Lavin-Murphy, DHSc, PA-C, Director for the Physician Assistant Program, reflected on this milestone occasion:

“If I had to select one word to describe this cohort of students, it would be: persistent,” said Dr. Lavin-Murphy. “Other faculty members shared that our students have perseverance, determination, resilience, tenacity, and curiosity. It takes an incredible amount of grit to be a PA student and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Dr. Lavin-Murphy is a nationally board-certified physician assistant who has been practicing emergency medicine for over 32 years. She began working for the Mount’s PA Program during its early roots. Watching the first cohort of students complete their degrees was a full-circle moment for her: three years ago, she read these eager students’ applications. Soon, she’ll get to call them colleagues.

PAs play a crucial role in expanding access to care, assisting in surgeries, and diagnosing and treating patients. The Mount’s Program prepares students to enter this demanding and noble field, providing an immersive learning environment that integrates advanced technology in state-of-the-art simulation labs with clinical rotations, bridging classroom learning and real-world clinical practice.

The University held a celebratory gathering for this first cohort of students on the evening of January 23, 2025. Students, faculty members, administrators, honored guests, and—of course—proud family and friends gathered to commemorate these students’ accomplishments.

Each student had the opportunity to cross the stage—after having their white coats bestowed upon them by one of the PA Program faculty members—and recite the physician assistant oath. Awards were also distributed to outstanding students and faculty members, including honors for Outstanding Academic Achievement, Leadership and Team Collaboration, Professionalism, Clinical Excellence, Clinical Leadership, and more.

Read the evening’s program, which includes the full list of award winners and graduates, here.

Attendees were treated to a keynote address from Maureen Regan, PA-C, MBA, FACHE. In addition to her role as an adjunct professor in the Mount’s PA Program, Maureen is the President-Elect of the New York State Society of Physician Assistants.

A nationwide shortage of PAs is concerning for those seeking qualified medical care, but an assured relief for recent graduates. According to a May 2023 study shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, New York employs the highest number of physician assistants among all states in the U.S.—with an annual mean wage of over $138,000 per year. Additionally, employment of physician assistants is expected to grow 28% from 2023-2033, much faster than the average for all occupations in the U.S. With about 12,900 openings for physician assistants projected each year, faculty and administrators in the Mount’s PA Program are optimistically hopeful that the first cohort of graduates will land full-time roles quickly and without trouble.

That being said, it’s clear that the Mount’s PA Program is helping to address the nationwide PA shortage by offering comprehensive education, including clinical rotations in underserved areas, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the healthcare field.

“This first cohort of students had a passing rate of 100% on all of their end-of-rotation exams,” Dr. Lavin-Murphy explained. “That’s truly remarkable. Because of how well they’ve performed, we expect a very high first-time pass rate—hopefully 100% as well!—from this cohort on the PANCE exam.”

Students in the Program completed clinical rotations in internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, OB-GYN, family medicine, psychiatry, emergency medicine, plastic surgery, ENT, neurosurgery, and interventional radiology—just to name a few. Clinical sites included hospitals around the New York metro area, including St. John’s Riverside Hospital, Jacobi, South Shore Family Practice, Four Winds Hospital, and Montefiore Health System campuses in the Bronx, Mount Vernon, and New Rochelle.

The Mount’s PA faculty are particularly grateful to Cathy Skae, MD, Senior Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education at Montefiore Medical Center, who helped the University secure a flourishing partnership for clinical placements in the Montefiore system.

At the celebratory event last Thursday, student Anna Leigh offered remarks on behalf of the cohort of students, sharing:

“We all made sacrifices, left things behind, and took chances by becoming the first cohort of a brand-new program. There were long, sleepless nights of studying through our didactic year. Clinicals were a year of constantly showing up to sites, introducing ourselves to new preceptors, and pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones. All of our hard work paid off. We received glowing feedback from our preceptors and each one of us passed every single end-of-rotation exam on the first try.”

Student Omar Musa was born and raised in Brooklyn, but moved to Staten Island about 10 years ago. He hopes to land a job in Staten Island so he can give back to his community. He enjoyed his emergency medicine rotation—feeling excited by the fast-paced nature of the emergency department and appreciating that it encompasses a bit of every specialty, keeping him well-rounded—and he hopes to land a job in an emergency room. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a student in the Mount’s PA Program.

“As the first cohort, my classmates and I shared a unique bond, working closely with faculty to build a strong foundation for the Program,” Omar shared. “The clinical rotations, especially at Montefiore, were great learning opportunities that prepared us well for the challenges of patient care. Becoming a PA offers me the unique opportunity to work in multiple specialties and serve diverse patient populations. I love that I can focus on both acute and preventive care, all while maintaining a team-based approach to providing the best care possible.”

Like Omar, student Natasha Kusi hopes to give back to her home community—right here in the Bronx.

“I chose the PA profession to serve communities like mine, where disparities in medicine often limit proper access to healthcare,” said Natasha. “Representation matters, and as a minority in medicine, I’m committed to bridging gaps and inspiring others to pursue careers in healthcare.”

Natasha hopes to find a position in OB-GYN. She thoroughly enjoyed her clinical rotation in that specialty, which allowed her to gain crucial hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment.

As a culmination of their studies, students in the cohort worked collaboratively on capstone projects, which included comprehensive medical literature reviews in specialties across the field highlighting emerging trends, innovative approaches, and opportunities for improving patient care.

President Susan R. Burns, PhD could not be prouder of this trailblazing cohort of learners. She shared a resonating message with the students at the white coat ceremony:

“Although we mark a significant milestone in your educational journey with tonight’s ceremony, I urge you to continue your commitment to learning. Not only does your profession require it, but I hope the values we have instilled in you as students at the University of Mount Saint Vincent have encouraged you to remain committed to curiosity for the sake of your patients, your colleagues, and for the betterment of yourselves.”

Dr. Lavin-Murphy said that students are already receiving job interviews and offers from hospitals where they completed their clinical rotations, which means many students will stay in the area and continue to give back to our immediate communities.

“I am proud to be a part of the University of Mount Saint Vincent, a community that has allowed the PA Program to grow and flourish,” reflected Dr. Lavin-Murphy. “The first graduating class marks the culmination of hard work and dedication that began back in 2021. We worked hard to be granted provisional accreditation and seat the first cohort. And now, we will continue in the spirts of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and Saint Vincent de Paul to guide our students in the study of medicine and to teach them goodness, discipline, and knowledge.”

The Mount’s PA Program is training the next generation of healthcare leaders, not just practitioners. Our students’ commitment to our mission—instilled in them by our faculty members—offers a far-reaching impact as the PA profession continues to grow. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.

