TRiO Delivers. Will Congress?

UMSV Wins $1.7M SSS/TRiO Grant Renewal—But National Funding Cuts Could Threaten TRiO’s Future

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to share that—once again—it has been awarded a renewal of its federal Student Support Services/TRiO (SSS/TRiO) grant, ensuring the continued operation of a program that has proven essential in supporting the academic persistence of students who are first-generation, low-income, or have disabilities. The grant, which totals over $1.7 million over a five-year program period, will directly benefit up to 160 undergraduate students annually.

The SSS/TRiO program at Mount Saint Vincent offers a comprehensive network of services designed to aid a historically underserved population of students reach higher degree completion rates. These services include academic assistance, career education, counseling, leadership development, and cultural enrichment activities. A robust summer bridge program and first-year learning cohorts ensure a successful transition to college for incoming students, while grant aid for first- and second-year students helps reduce financial strain—often a barrier to completion.

“The renewal of our SSS/TRiO grant serves not only as a validation of the program’s years of successful impact, but as a continuation of a necessary lifeline for many of the students we serve,” shared University of Mount Saint Vincent President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “Our TRiO students are resilient, ambitious, and deeply deserving. This grant gives them the tools and support they need to earn their degree and realize their ambitions and potential as both young professionals and engaged citizens and leaders.”

The Mount first received funding for its TRiO program in 1997 and, since its inception, over 1,500 students enrolled in the program have seen greater rates retention and graduation. The 2025-2030 grant cycle would see the 30th anniversary of the Mount’s TRiO program in 2027—an exceptional milestone.

But, winning the grant renewal is only half the battle.

Currently, the federal government has proposed drastic cuts to the tune of over one billion dollars (and in some versions of the budget, elimination) of TRiO funding—which includes the Mount’s SSS/TRiO program that just earned renewal. If the budget proposal is approved, the Mount’s TRiO program would have its funding revoked after the first year of the five-year grant period.

“At a time when the value of higher education is being questioned and access is under threat, proposed federal cuts to TRiO programs would be devastating—not only for our students, but for the future of a more equitable, educated society,” remarked President Burns. “We must do everything we can to ensure that programs proven to lift students up are not the first to be torn down. Defunding them sends a dangerous message about who deserves to succeed in higher education.”

Students eligible for TRiO services often face overlapping academic, personal, and financial challenges that increase their risk of attrition. At the Mount, our SSS/TRiO program bridges those gaps with intentional, student-centered support. Loss of federal funding would jeopardize not only these services, but the very futures of hundreds of students who rely on them to persist and graduate.

The call for funding cuts is also contradictive.

Proponents of the current budget believe that all programs under the TRiO umbrella are ‘antiquated’ and ‘unnecessary to facilitate college entry.’ Federal administration officials argue that TRiO programs lack sufficient accountability and believe institutions should rely on their own resources to enroll disadvantaged students.

Yet, SSS/TRiO programs complete annual performance reports documenting progress towards approved goals for enrollment, percentage of program participants in good academic standing, and the percent of program participants graduating. Accordingly, the program isn’t at all about helping students prepare for college or even helping them enroll—it’s about providing academic support, counseling, and developmental opportunities that promote retention and degree completion among a population of students that is at a significant risk of attrition.

Year after year, the Mount’s TRiO program achieves and, in many cases, exceeds these goals. And—if you ask us—that’s what success looks like.

At the Mount, we’re asking our representatives to understand the importance of the SSS/TRiO program and advocate for its funding. We have a long-standing tradition of serving the students who are not served well by others, marked recently by our designation as an Opportunity University by Carnegie Classifications. The loss of our TRiO program would disproportionately impact the students who need our support the most—creating yet another barrier to degree completion.

While Mount Saint Vincent celebrates the renewal of this SSS/TRiO grant, we’re still sounding the alarm. We urge you to contact your representatives to protect this critical funding, emphasizing that TRiO is not a luxury for our students—it is a necessity.

“The renewal of our SSS/TRiO grant is more than a continuation of funding—it is an affirmation of our mission of ensuring higher education remains a pathway to opportunity, not a privilege only for those who can afford it,” said Dr. Burns. “At the Mount, we believe in the inherent dignity and potential of every student. TRiO empowers us to live out that belief by providing the support our students need to persist, graduate, and lead lives of meaning and impact. We will continue to advocate and serve as a collective voice for every student at risk of being left behind.”

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.