UMSV Awarded Google.org Grant

Funds Will Expand Computer Science Programming Alongside Rize Education Partnership

The University of Mount Saint Vincent is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of a generous grant from Google.org. Awarded to select members of the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC), the grant will support UMSV’s proposal to launch a new bachelor’s degree in computer science in partnership with Rize Education.

Building on its existing partnership with Rize in fields like cybersecurity and digital marketing, the Mount’s forthcoming computer science program will meet growing student demand and workforce needs. This expansion and program development exemplifies the University’s recent Carnegie Classification as an Opportunity University—showcasing UMSV as an institution that guides our students down a transformational path toward successful lives and careers.

Starting a new major in computer science is a significant investment, but financial support from the Google.org grant will allow UMSV to make this important investment while preserving an affordable and accessible degree for students. As part of this initiative, the UMSV School of Business is actively seeking an Assistant Professor of Computer Science to help lead the development and launch of the new major. This new faculty member will play a critical role in shaping the curriculum and mentoring the next generation of technology leaders.

“We are deeply grateful to Google.org for their extraordinary support,” shared President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “Through our partnership with Rize Education and the strength of the LCMC network, we’re eager to bring a high-quality computer science program to our students—one that integrates cutting-edge technical skills with the values of a Mount education.”

Rize Education, a leader in program-sharing solutions for small colleges, brings its experience working with more than 115 institutions in the LCMC. Its approach enables schools like UMSV to deliver affordable, scalable degree programs without compromising on quality or identity.

“UMSV is a wonderful example of a mission-driven institution that is always seeking new ways to create opportunity for students,” said Kevin Harrington, CEO and Co-founder of Rize Education. “We’re thrilled to support UMSV in expanding its impact and preparing students for meaningful careers in technology, especially right here in New York City.”

Google.org’s support has unlocked new opportunities for institutions like UMSV to innovate both quickly and cost-effectively. This proposed computer science program is the latest example of what’s possible when mission-driven institutions collaborate to deliver value for students.

“Rize and the LCMC have developed an incredible model of innovation that prepares students for fulfilling careers while preserving valuable components of a traditional college experience,” said Kim Roberts, a Director at Google.org.

Stay tuned for more information about the new computer science program at the Mount coming soon. And thank you again to Google.org for their generous support.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.

About Rize Education and the LCMC

Rize Education, in collaboration with the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC), is dedicated to helping small and mid-sized colleges thrive by offering shared, high-demand programs that are affordable and scalable.