Keeping Up With: The School of Social Sciences

In January, the University of Mount Saint Vincent announced that it made the strategic step forward to restructure the academic divisions of the University from individual departments to schools—enhancing the Mount’s institutional efficiency and effectiveness in addressing the challenges facing higher education today. This move created six schools under the larger university umbrella, with three serving solely students enrolled in the Undergraduate College of Mount Saint Vincent and three crossing ties between the Undergraduate College and the College of Professional and Graduate Studies.

While each academic department has been preserved—including the appointment of new faculty chairs—the University created positions for a new dean or assistant dean in each of the six schools. It is important to note that this restructuring was not for cost savings, but for organizational efficiency and opportunity. UMSV is proud to be navigating the challenges of higher education without having to cut programs or positions—and that’s significant.

This Summer, we’re eager to highlight news and accomplishments from each of the University’s schools. First up: the School of Social Sciences.

The School of Social Sciences continues to excel in preparing students to lead with purpose and impact. At the heart of the School of Social Sciences is a simple but powerful belief: that understanding people and their communities leads to meaningful change. Research and scholarship from students and faculty in the School of Social Sciences—which includes the Department of Psychology and the Department of Sociology—showcases our mission in action. From collaborative research tackling mental health disparities to service-learning projects that bring students directly into neighborhoods in need, the School of Social Sciences—led by Assistant Dean LinDa Saphan, PhD—continues to lead with purpose, insight, and compassion.

Interdisciplinary programs in psychology, sociology, and public policy provide students with the critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills essential for success across industries. This year, several students presented original research at national academic conferences, with some earning publication opportunities in peer reviewed journals—both extraordinary achievements that reflect the strength of our faculty mentorship and academic rigor. The School of Social Sciences also expanded accelerated graduate pathways in high-demand fields such as occupational therapy, criminology and justice, and social work, affording students the opportunity to complete dual degrees and enter the workforce with a competitive edge. Through strong faculty support, hands-on learning, and professional partnerships, students in the School of Social Sciences continue to graduate ready to serve, lead, and meaningfully contribute to their communities.

Keep reading to learn more!

—

Undergraduate Psychology Majors Earn First Scholarly Publication

Rising sophomore psychology majors Fatima Hernandez Torrez ’28 and Natalia Taylor ’28, both members of Assistant Professor of Psychology Jaclyn Keenoy, PhD’s research lab, recently celebrated their first academic publication. The students collaborated with Dr. Keenoy on a book review of “Embracing Age: How Catholic Nuns Became Models of Aging Well.” Their contribution marks an exciting early milestone in their academic careers and reflects the Department of Psychology’s commitment to hands-on research and scholarly engagement at the undergraduate level.

Read their book review!

—

Psychology Majors and Faculty Members Present at 2025 EPA Conference

Thirteen psychology majors and several faculty members from the UMSV Department of Psychology showcased their research at the 2025 Eastern Psychological Association (EPA) Conference, held March 7 and 8 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Student researchers—Abigail Farillas ’26, Lillian Jugasek ’26, Makayla Pain ’26, Brooke Frierson ’25, Maria Zapata ’26, Cheyenne Schober ’25, Amanda Occean ’25, Caroline Gomes ’28, Samantha Yaker ’25, Makenna Reekie ’27, Mia Valentin ’25, Isabelle Bagon ’26, and Kaitlyn De La Cruz ’25—presented a diverse range of empirical projects alongside faculty mentors, demonstrating the Department’s deep commitment to undergraduate research and experiential learning.

Presentation topics included:

Autobiographical Memory for Music

Childhood Emotional Abuse, Social Support, and Quality of Life

Exploring the Perceived Acceptability of Blunt Truths

Mediating Role of Belonging on the Relationship Between Imposter Syndrome and Academic Performance

Older Adults’ Neighborhood Characteristics and Loneliness: The Mediating Role of Cynical Hostility

The Relationship Between Gratitude, Self-Esteem, Perceived Stress, and Life Satisfaction

“It was a joy to watch our students present with such professionalism, clarity, and heart,” said Chair of the Department of Psychology Stefanie Vuotto, PhD. “Their work was well-received and contributed meaningfully to ongoing conversations in the field.”

The EPA Conference provided an invaluable opportunity for students to engage with professional scholars, receive feedback on their work, and connect with the broader psychological research community.

—

Dr. Stephanie Berger Celebrates 30 Years of Service at the Mount

As she reaches a milestone 30 years of service, the School of Social Sciences celebrates not only Professor of Psychology Stephanie Berger, PhD’s remarkable tenure, but also her deep and unwavering commitment to the mission of the University and the success of our students.

Over the past three decades, Dr. Berger has shared her insight, discipline, and quiet strength with students, colleagues, and the broader academic community. Her mentorship has never sought the spotlight—it has been defined by the moments that matter most: offering steady guidance, honest advice, and thoughtful, deliberate support. She has served as a trusted resource for junior faculty both within the Department of Psychology and across the University.

Firm in the belief that students deserve our very best, she has consistently modeled high standards, a principled approach, and a steadfast dedication to academic excellence. Through her example, she has helped foster a professional culture rooted in clarity, care, and purpose. The School of Social Sciences is deeply grateful for the integrity, leadership, and lasting impact Dr. Berger brings to the UMSV community. As an additional celebration, Dr. Berger also been awarded a sabbatical!

—

Dr. LinDa Saphan Launches New Book

Dr. LinDa Saphan, Professor of Sociology and Assistant Dean of the School of Social Sciences, further solidified her reputation as a leading authority on Cambodian cinema with the launch of her latest book, “Remnants of the Past,” at The People’s Forum in New York City on April 30. Organized by Mekong NYC, the event drew an engaged audience of scholars, artists, and community members (including some of Dr. Saphan’s fellow Mount faculty members!), and celebrated the release of this landmark companion volume to her acclaimed work “Faded Reels.” Together, these two publications establish Dr. Saphan as the foremost expert on Cambodia’s cinematic heritage, offering a richly researched and visually striking account of a cultural history nearly lost to war and genocide.

Continuing her commitment to public scholarship and community engagement, Dr. Saphan also served as the keynote speaker for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month at Judson Memorial Church on May 18. Her powerful and deeply personal address explored themes of displacement, resilience, and cultural memory, drawing from her own experiences and decades of work in Southeast Asian studies. In both her scholarship and public speaking, Dr. Saphan exemplifies the Mount’s mission of academic excellence and social responsibility.

Watch her speech!

—

Sociology Students Engage in Unique Classroom Experience

In a dynamic classroom experience that combined creativity and global awareness, students in the Spring 2025 SOC 340: Sacred in the City course designed LEGO towers that embodied beauty, economic strength, and bold political messages on climate change. Inspired by the world’s tallest buildings, their structures featured symbolic elements such as solar panels, green rooftops, transparent bricks, and deteriorating façades—offering powerful commentary on sustainability and environmental responsibility. The project encouraged students to think critically about how design can reflect values, provoke dialogue, and inspire change.

Complementing this architectural challenge, students also organized a multicultural potluck, bringing homemade dishes from their countries of origin to share with classmates. This vibrant gathering turned the classroom into a space of cultural exchange, where stories, traditions, and flavors from around the world created a warm, inclusive atmosphere. The combination of food, storytelling, and collaborative design fostered a truly unique and memorable learning environment—one where creativity and community thrived side by side.

These experiences reflect the distinctive strengths of the Department of Sociology and the urban studies minor at the Mount, which emphasize hands-on learning, interdisciplinary exploration, and real-world application. Whether through building symbolic towers, engaging in cultural dialogue, or analyzing social issues through the lens of city life and global systems, students gain a deeper understanding of the world—and their power to shape it.

—

Adjunct Professor Awarded Social Worker of the Year

The School of Social Sciences is thrilled to share that Riquelmy Lamour, LCSW, an adjunct professor for the Department of Sociology, has been awarded the Social Worker of the Year award by the National Association of Social Workers-New York State Chapter (NASW-NYS).

The Social Worker of the Year award recognizes the commitment and significant achievements of an outstanding member of the social work profession. Individuals considered for this award demonstrate exceptional professional qualities and an active pursuit of the values, knowledge, ethics, and skills of the social work profession as defined by the NASW Code of Ethics.

A first-generation Dominican American, Professor Lamour also serves as the Director of Behavioral Health at SOMOS Community Care and was named to City & State New York’s 2024 NYC 40 Under 40 list. Her work reflects a deep commitment to healing, empowerment, and service—values that align with the mission of the Mount.

Read more!

