Recognized for What Matters Most

UMSV Once Again Earns Money Best Colleges Recognition

Yes, you read that headline right: we’ve got another accolade to share!

For yet another year in a row, Money has recognized the University of Mount Saint Vincent among its 2026 Best Colleges in America, awarding the Mount a well-deserved three and a half-star rating for delivering outstanding educational value.

Let’s put those fins together, Dolphins!

This annual recognition highlights colleges and universities across the United States that successfully combine academic excellence, affordability, and strong student outcomes, helping prospective students and families identify institutions that offer an exceptional return on their investment.

Our recognition comes as UMSV continues to expand innovative academic programs, strengthen career-focused and workforce readiness partnerships, and create meaningful experiential learning opportunities—all while remaining deeply committed to our mission of educating the whole person in the Vincentian and Setonian tradition.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Money as one of the nation’s Best Colleges,” said Mount President Susan R. Burns, PhD. “For nearly 180 years, the University of Mount Saint Vincent has remained steadfast in its belief that higher education should open doors, expand opportunities, and transform lives. Guided by both our history and the signs of the times, we are committed to making a Mount education both accessible and meaningful—preparing graduates not only for successful careers, but for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.”

Money‘s Best Colleges ratings evaluate institutions using 25 measures of educational quality, affordability, and alumni outcomes. Rather than publishing a traditional numerical ranking, Money awards a star rating to each institution—735 this year, to be exact—based on factors such as graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, student debt, and post-graduate earnings, recognizing colleges that deliver exceptional value for students and families.

Money again partnered with Witlytic to ensure proper data collection. They started by looking at all 2,400+ four-year public and private colleges and universities in the United States. From there, they narrowed the list down to those institutions that: have at least 500 undergraduate students or at least 150 freshmen; have sufficient, reliable data to be analyzed; are not in financial distress; and have a graduation rate that was at or above the median for its institutional category or have a high ‘value-added’ graduation rate.

From there, each school was ranked on 25 factors in three categories: quality of education (accounting for 30% of the final rating), affordability (accounting for 40% of the final rating), and outcomes (accounting for 30% of the final rating). You can read the full methodology here.

At the Mount, our commitment to value is evident throughout our learners’ experiences from day one through graduation. We award more than $40 million in scholarships and institutional aid annually, and 100% of traditional undergraduate students receive financial assistance—helping ensure that talented students from all backgrounds have access to a high-quality education.

And more than just affordability, UMSV prepares students for lifelong success through a personalized education that blends the liberal arts with career readiness. Students gain hands-on experience through internships, clinical placements, research, and partnerships with organizations such as Apex Technical School, Braven, Dedication to Community, Great Point Studios, Santander, and more—connecting classroom learning with meaningful opportunities in New York City and beyond.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our faculty and staff, who challenge, support, and inspire our students every day,” President Burns added. “As the needs of our students and our communities continue to evolve, so does the Mount. We are continually expanding opportunities for experiential learning, strengthening workforce partnerships, and investing in innovative programs that empower our graduates to thrive in a changing world while remaining grounded in our shared commitment to both human dignity and the common good.”

Since our founding in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity of New York, the University of Mount Saint Vincent has always believed that education is one of the most powerful forces for opportunity and social mobility. Today, that legacy continues through bold initiatives that reduce financial barriers, expand access, and equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values to lead lives of impact.

As families search for colleges that offer both exceptional outcomes and lasting value, Money‘s latest recognition reinforces what the Mount community has long known: at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, students receive more than a degree. They discover a community at the Right Place on the River that believes in their potential, invests in their success, and helps them move all ways forward.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.