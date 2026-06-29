Academic Year in Review: The School of Social Sciences

Research, Service, and Student Achievement Take Center Stage

During the 2025–2026 academic year, the School of Social Sciences at the University of Mount Saint Vincent continued to provide students with meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact both within and beyond the classroom. Through interdisciplinary programs in psychology, sociology, and public policy, learners developed the critical thinking, communication, and analytical skills needed to succeed in graduate study, professional careers, and lives of service.

Student scholarship remained a hallmark of the School’s success this year. A record number of students presented original research at regional and national academic conferences and collaborated with faculty to secure publications in peer-reviewed journals—a milestone that speaks directly to the caliber of faculty mentorship and the intellectual rigor woven into every program. Beyond traditional research, students showcased their scholarship through creative capstone projects, community-based policy proposals, and collaborative studies that addressed real-world challenges in mental health, criminal justice, and social equity.

These accomplishments were made possible through the dedication and mentorship of the School’s faculty. As active scholars and practitioners, faculty members engaged students in research, introduced them to emerging ideas and conversations in their fields, and helped connect classroom learning to real-world experiences far beyond the Mount.

The School of Social Sciences also continued to expand pathways for student success through accelerated graduate programs in high-demand fields such as occupational therapy, criminology and justice, and social work. New and strengthened partnerships with community organizations and professional agencies provided students with valuable internship, practicum, and fieldwork experiences that complement their academic studies and prepared them for future careers in clinical, policy, and community settings.

Whether presenting research, engaging with community partners, or gaining hands-on experience in the field, students in the School of Social Sciences exemplify the Mount’s commitment to academic excellence, service, and leadership. As the academic year came to a close, they carried forward the knowledge, skills, and sense of purpose needed to make a meaningful difference in their communities and professions.

Keep reading to learn more about student and faculty accomplishments this year!

Research and Discovery

Faculty-Student Collaboration in Prestigious Journal

On May 6, 2025, Assistant Professor of Psychology Jaclyn Keenoy, PhD, Fatima Hernandez Torrez ’28, and Natalia Taylor ’28 were published in the Journal of Family Theory & Review. Their work is a book review of Anna I. Corwin’s acclaimed book, Embracing Age: How Catholic Nuns Became Models of Aging Well (published by Rutgers University Press in 2021). The book explores how American Catholic nuns experience exceptional physical and emotional health in later life. This publication is a prime example of the importance of mentorship and student engagement in research.

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Dr. Lawler Presents at Conference on the History, Politics, Science, and Culture of Surfing and Skateboarding

Professor of Sociology Kristin Lawler, PhD had the opportunity to present at a conference at San Diego State University on October 10, 2025. Her talk, titled “The Attention Economy and its Enemies: Surf and Skate Against the Fracking of Attention,” was part of The Stoke Sessions 2.0: A Conference on the History, Politics, Science, and Culture of Surfing and Skateboarding. Dr. Lawler is an Affiliated Faculty Member of the Surf and Skate Studies Collaborative at San Diego State, which organized the conference. The Collaborative also published a new journal, titled Board Cultures, which Dr. Lawler serves as an editorial board member. In January 2025, she co-edited a special issue of the peer reviewed journal Sport in Society, in which she also contributed an article. Her first book, The American Surfer: Radical Culture and Capitalism, was published in 2011 and Roll and Flow: the Cultural Politics of Surfing and Skateboarding, was published in 2024.

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Students and Faculty Present at National Council on Family Relations Conference

From November 19-22, 2025, students Fatima Hernandez Torrez ’28, Jaylen Martinez ’27, and Imani Laidlaw ’26, traveled alongside Assistant Professor of Psychology Jaclyn Keenoy, PhD to Baltimore, MD to attend the National Council on Family Relations Conference. The team presented their working manuscript, “The Intersectional Network Support Model for Older Adults,” and shared their research with attendees. In addition to presenting, they had the opportunity to attend several research talks and a graduate school fair.

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Department of Psychology Releases Fall 2025 Department Research Studies

On October 27, 2025, the Department of Psychology released four department research studies. These studies included Self-Perceptions and Risky Behaviors, The Impact of Assimilation on Marginalized Groups, Jokes on Me: Types of Humor and Negative Feelings, and Scavenger Hunt of Familiar Places. They were conducted by a mixture of student research groups and individual studies. Students throughout the school were able to participate in the studies in exchange for extra credit.

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Students and Faculty Present at Eastern Psychological Association Regional Conference

Students and faculty from the Department of Psychology traveled to Boston, MA to present their work at the Eastern Psychological Association Regional Conference. From February 26-28, 2026, students had the opportunity to present their research, engage with scholars, and gain valuable experience. The presentations highlighted a variety of topics, including loneliness, sexual satisfaction, humor, and marginalization. These presentations reflect the strong mentorship and collaborative research culture within the Department of Psychology.

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“Campus Green Spaces Matter: Engaging Students with Place Through Course-Based Photovoice” Published

Under the guidance of Associate Professor of Psychology Jennifer M. Pipitone, PhD, alums Brooke Frierson ’25 and Samantha Yaker ’25 published their peer-reviewed article, “Campus Green Spaces Matter: Engaging Students with Place Through Course-Based Photovoice,” in a SAGE journal. Dr. Pipitone’s initiation for students to photograph and reflect on campus green spaces allowed for collaborative research which uncovered how simple acts of noticing nature can shift perspective, spark critical thinking, and foster a deeper sense of belonging.

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School of Social Sciences Students Present at Annual UMSV Research Symposium

On April 27, 2026, students in the School of Social Sciences were given the opportunity to present their research in various fields to peers, faculty, and alumnae/i. The event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the exciting research, creative work, and scholarly projects happening across UMSV. On an individual basis, the symposium showcased personal dedication to the field, critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving. As a School, students’ abilities to present original research reflects the strength of our faculty mentorship and academic rigor.

Vibrant Student Life

School of Social Sciences Hosts Meet the Majors/Minors Event

On September 24, 2025, the School of Social Sciences kicked off the year with a Meet the Social Sciences Majors/Minors event. During the event, students and faculty sat amongst each other, enjoyed snacks, shared their interest/experience in the field, and participated in a series of ice breaker games to win UMSV swag. The event was a great way to foster relationships between fellow students and staff!

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Faculty Mentor Students in the Dolphin Tank’s Get Hired Innovation Lab

Launched in Fall 2025, the Dolphin Tank is a new initiative at UMSV that encourages students to explore career pathways, secure internships, research employment opportunities, and build professional networks. The goal of the Dolphin Tank is to empower students to connect their academic experience with real-world career success. For sociology and public policy majors, Professor of Sociology Kristin Lawler, PhD provided guidance and mentorship. For psychology majors, Associate Professor of Psychology John McCullagh, PhD provided advising. The Innovation Lab met weekly on Tuesdays throughout the academic year.

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Model United Nations Club Visits the UN and Attends Several Conferences

On October 14, 2025, the student-run Model United Nations club and students in the TRiO Student Support Services toured the United Nations Headquarters located in Midtown Manhattan. This was a special opportunity for students to learn about the history of the UN, their Supplemental Development Goals, and take a look around the different chambers.

The Mount’s Model United Nations team then traveled to Philadelphia, PA from November 13-16, 2025 to attend the University of Pennsylvania’s 58th Annual Collegiate Model United Nations Conference (UPMUNC). This four-day conference is attended by national and international Model United Nations collegiate teams. The UMSV team had the opportunity to show off their skills of public speaking, debate, research, and collaboration as they worked with delegates from other institutions to find diplomatic solutions to world problems. The topic of debates ranged from disarmament, economics, world health, technology, humanitarian aid, and the environment.

And UMSV’s Model United Nations team was on the road once again! From February 27 to March 1, 2026, they traveled to Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts to attend the Five College Model United Nations Conference. During the three-day conference, the team got to show off their skills of public speaking, debating, persuasion, and collaboration. The topics discussed at the conference included women in post-disaster situations, Mars colonization, the Salem Switch Trials, and the Kefauver Hearings.

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Psychology Club Hosts Family Feud Event

On November 20, 2025 the Psychology Club brought some friendly competition to campus with a lively game of Family Feud. The game featured a competition between professors and their students. After an exciting back-and-forth, the professors ultimately won with 970 points, while the students fought hard with 580 points!

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School of Social Sciences Publishes LinkedIn Page

At the start of the Spring 2026 semester, the School of Social Sciences published a dedicated LinkedIn page. The goal of the page is to expand and foster relationships between current students, faculty, alumnae/i, and prospective students and staff. The page posts a mix of internship opportunities, school events, research, and more. By the end of the academic year, the page was able to gain over 100 followers!

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Annual Psych Fest Returns

On April 1, 2026 the Department of Psychology’s annual Psych Fest was in full swing. All current and potential psychology majors/minors were given the chance to learn about internship opportunities, research positions, career paths, and post-grad options. These post-grad options ranged from graduate school, occupational therapy and physical therapy pathways, and the clinical track. In addition, the event had free food and raffle prizes!

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School of Social Sciences Hosts Virtual Alumnae/i Panel

On April 14, 2026 the School of Social Sciences hosted a virtual Alumnae/i Panel, featuring a slate of recent alums in various fields. During the event, they shared insights about life after college, career paths, advice for current students, and answered questions. It was a great opportunity for students to think about their lives after the Mount and connect with alums on a personal level.

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Students Inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta Honor Society

On April 16, 2026, students were inducted into the sociology honor society, Alpha Kappa Delta. To be eligible, students had to have ranked the top 35% in their graduating class and possess both a 3.3 overall GPA and 3.0 GPA in the major course of study. During the event, the guest speaker was alumna Angela Coplin ’18. Alpha Kappa Delta is an international honor society that provides students with opportunities for grants, fellowships, and networking to advance their careers.

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Students Inducted into Psi Chi Honor Society

At the end of the Spring semester, psychology majors/minors were inducted into the psychology honor society, Psi Chi. To be eligible, students have to possess 3.0 overall GPA and major course of study GPA. Psi Chi is an international honor society which provides students with opportunities for exclusive research awards, travel grants, and networking opportunities.

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School of Social Sciences Graduates Receive Commencement Honors

Abigail Farillas ’26, a double major in psychology and English, was awarded the Dale Gordon Boyd Medal. The award is named after the late Dale Gordon Boyd, who is described by family and friends as a man of great character, who had a deep love for all. The award goes to a student who has excelled in psychology and shows concern for others. The student must have at least a 3.4 GPA and must have been engaged in service to the community.

Presented annually, the Margaret M. Broderick Memorial Award was founded by Bishop Edwin B. Broderick in memory of his mother and is awarded for academic excellence to an outstanding psychology major. The award is presented to the psychology major who has attained the highest cumulative grade point average (GPA). This year’s award recipient was Victoria Gamarra ’26.

Jaelyn Tursi ’26 won this year’s Sociology Department Medal for achieving the highest GPA in the Department of Sociology among the 2026 graduating class.

And Aminata Njie ’26 was awarded this year’s Public Policy Medal for achieving the highest GPA in the public policy major among the 2026 graduating class.

Beyond the Classroom: Creative and Cultural Highlights

School of Social Sciences and the Wellness Cove Present Trauma-Informed Panel

On April 27, 2026, the School of Social Sciences collaborated with the University’s Wellness Cove to host a Trauma-Informed Panel. During the panel, students and staff got to hear from various panelists from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office as they discussed different topics related to trauma.

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Dr. Saphan Presents Three Khmer Sisters Play

Professor of Sociology LinDa Saphan, PhD is not only a professor and the Assistant Dean of the School of Social Sciences, but also a storyteller. A new play she co-authored, titled Three Khmer Sisters, was presented on March 12, 2026 at the Off-Broadway performance space, The Gym, located at the Judson Memorial Church. Three Khmer Sisters is a family-centered play that explores memory, diaspora, and intergenerational relationships through the lives of three Cambodian sisters raised across different continents. The play weaves together themes of identity, history, and cultural connection both powerfully and intimately.

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Dr. Saphan Presents at “The World on a MetroCard: Round Table and Speakers Series”

On March 26, 2026, Professor of Sociology LinDa Saphan, PhD presented her new book, A Few Acres of Snow, at “The World on a MetroCard: Round Table and Speakers Series.” The novella follows a young Cambodian girl growing up in 1980s Montreal. Through the child’s eyes, readers witness the wonder of her first snowfall, a moment of magic tinged with quiet loneliness. Torn between distant memories of a homeland left behind and the cold unfamiliarity of her new surroundings, Chenda stumbles through childhood with both curiosity and longing.

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Dr. Lawler’s Research Featured in Mini Documentary

Professor of Sociology Kristin Lawler, PhD’s research on the relationship between skateboarding and city spaces was been featured in a mini documentary, titled “Interv Kristin Test 04.” The mini documentary was directed by a filmmaker from São Paulo, Brazil, Shinji Shiozaki. While the mini documentary was released on YouTube on March 17, 2026, it was officially premiered at the start of April.

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Faculty Recognized at Annual UMSV Employee Service Awards Luncheon

The School of Social Sciences faculty is often praised for its passion, mentorship, and dedication to students. At the end of the 2025-2026 academic year, faculty were celebrated at the annual Employee Service Awards Luncheon. Patricia Morvillo was celebrated for five years of dedicated service and Associate Professor of Psychology Daniel Hrubes, PhD was recognized for an incredible 25 years tenure at the Mount.

About the University of Mount Saint Vincent

Founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity, the University of Mount Saint Vincent offers a nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River. Committed to the education of the whole person, and enriched by the unparalleled cultural, educational, and career opportunities of New York City, the University equips students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary for lives of achievement, professional accomplishment, and leadership in the 21st century.